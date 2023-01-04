Best Returning British TV Series 2023: Which Shows Are Coming Back This Year?

Around the World in 80 Days Series 2

It’s been over a year since a second series was confirmed, and we seem no closer to news on filming or release date, but considering the first season of Around the World in 80 Days came out around Christmas we could be in luck for the tail-end of 2023. David Tennant, Leonie Benesch and Ibrahim Home are almost certain to reprise their starring roles, and we’ll bring you news of other cast announcements as they arrive.

Bad Sisters Series 2

We know it’s not British, but this Irish dark comedy has such a huge fanbase we couldn’t leave its second series confirmation uncelebrated. After its first series was such a hit, it was no surprise to hear Apple TV+ had renewed Bad Sisters for Series 2, so we can expect the murderous Garvey sisters back for more sinister shenanigans soon. Creator Sharon Horgan will reprise her lead role when filming begins – we’ll confirm more news when we have it.

Bridgerton Series 3

We knew we were getting a third (and fourth!) series of Bridgerton even before the second series was released in March 2022, and filming started in July last year, so a 2023 release date is likely. So far, we know Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley are returning as the heads of the Bridgerton household, and Hannah New will be joining the cast as Lady Tilley Arnold. The plot will centre around Colin Bridgerton and will be based on the fourth book in the Bridgerton series.

Doctor Who Series 14 (December)

After the 60th anniversary episodes in November, Doctor Who Series 14 is expected to begin ‘over the festive period’ in 2023 with a Christmas special, the first episode featuring Ncuti Gatwa as the Fifteenth Doctor and Millie Gibson as his companion Ruby Sunday. How far into 2024 we’ll have to wait for the rest of Series 14 remains to be seen, but at least we should get a flavour of it this side of January.

Endeavour Series 9

Sadly, the ninth series of Endeavour will be the show’s last, and it’s going to be emotional. We’ll finally learn the bittersweet truth about why DI Fred Thursday – Endeavour’s mentor and friend, played brilliantly by Roger Allam – never appears in Morse’s later life (his character was never mentioned in the original John Thaw series), and star and director Shaun Evans has promised it will be a melancholy, sad yet satisfying ending to the show. Filming wrapped in August 2022, so we can expect the show to air in early 2023.

Gangs of London Series 3

The brutal, gripping and unforgiving second series of Gangs of London aired in autumn 2022, and thankfully we didn’t have to wait long for Sky to confirm series 3 was on the way. With filming yet to begin we probably won’t get a third season until the end of this year – in the meantime, we’ve rounded up what the explosive season 2 finale might mean for what’s in store in the show’s future.