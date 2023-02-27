Unforgotten Series 5 Cast: Meet Sinéad Keenan’s Jessie and the New Guest Actors

Unlike the previous four series, Series 5 of Unforgotten will also be made available as a bingeable box-set on ITVX as well as airing weekly on ITV, so you’ll have your work cut out to avoid spoilers this time around.

Let’s meet the Series 5 cast:

Introducing Sinéad Keenan as DCI Jessica James

Sunny’s brand-new boss and partner-in-detecting-crime is DCI Jessica “Jessie” James, an abrupt and unsmiling new lead detective for the team who knows she has big shoes to fill but doesn’t seem bothered about making friends in her new department. Besides, from day one, she definitely has her own emotional baggage to deal with.

DCI James is played by Sinéad Keenan, who you’ll recognise as Nina the werewolf from Being Human, Addams the green, spiky-headed Vinvocci from Doctor Who’s ‘The End of Time’ episodes, and from Three Families, the hard-hitting drama about abortion in Northern Ireland.

Four New Suspects – And Other New Cast Members

As the team searches for clues about the body in the fireplace, we are also introduced to four seemingly unconnected sets of major characters in Series 5 which look like they’re going to play a part in the investigation:

Ian McElhinney as Lord Tony Hume

Lord Hume is a politician, member of the Lords and former Thatcherite who is clearly a pretty big deal, with plenty of money and influence, and both a London flat and a big house in the country.