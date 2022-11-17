Neighbours Returning Proves That Nothing Can Stop Paul Robinson

Capitalist demon Paul Robinson rides again! Neighbours is returning. After bowing out to much fanfare in July following its Channel 5 cancellation, a new series of the Australian soap is due to air on Amazon Freevee in the latter half of 2023. Actor/Feel Good Maker Stefan Dennis will be back as Paul Robinson, joined by Alan Fletcher and Jackie Woodburne as Karl and Susan Kennedy, and Ryan Moloney as Toadfish Rebecchi.

Is it good news? It is for the cast, obviously, who won’t have to rely solely on UK panto roles and Strictly Come Dancing to pay the bills. It’s also good news for fans of cancelled shows everywhere crossing their fingers for resurrection. (Come on, The OA, we just have to believe.)

For viewers though, it feels like… medium news, a bit like finding out the family pet you buried months earlier has come back to life. Obviously ‘hooray’ but also, Rover is still pretty old and smelly, he probably won’t live that much longer and you did spend all that time and money on the funeral and that memorial bench.

This isn’t the first time Neighbours has reneged on a goodbye. The run-up to the trumpeted finale saw almost every family on Ramsay Street choose to up sticks and move on. The cul-de-sac became a sea of For Sale signs and Susan Kennedy’s tears as the fateful day drew near when they’d all be high-tailing it out of Erinsborough. And then what should happen in the finale but everybody… changed their minds and stayed put. When Ramsay Street wasn’t levelled by yet another explosion at Lassiter’s, we should have known they’d all be back.