The Biggest Games Coming in 2025

With 2020’s Ghost of Tsushima, developer Sucker Punch Productions delivered the rare modern open-world title that felt both comfortably familiar and creatively inventive. Ghost of Tsushima didn’t break the genre mold so much as it used its historical setting as the basis of one of the most stunning and engaging open-world experiences this side of a Rockstar Games production. It is also arguably the best samurai title ever made.

As the standalone sequel to Ghost of Tsushima, Ghost of Yotei obviously won’t be able to ride the wave of surprising delights that helped elevate Tsushima among those who went into it with modest expectations. Yet, the Yotei team’s promise to emphasize an “underdog of vengeance” story and “the romance and beauty of feudal Japan” should be more than enough to get you excited about the opportunity to dive back into this world where every pixel is a painting.

Grand Theft Auto 6

Platforms: PlayStation 5; Xbox Series X/S

Grand Theft Auto 6 may be the most anticipated release in video game history. It’s not just the 10+ years since the release of GTA 5, the absurdly high standards of this series, and the ways GTA has reached even the most casual modern gamers. There’s a strong argument to be made that the success or failure of GTA 6 could alter the fate of an industry that is increasingly dependent on its biggest blockbusters. Well, there is no blockbuster bigger than GTA 6.

Mind you, we still know relatively little about the game itself. With only one official trailer—and quite a few leaks—to go on, we can tell you that the next Grand Theft Auto will take us to a fictional version of Florida and focus on two lovers on the run from the law. Everything else will be a surprise, it seems. That’s actually kind of nice. Of course, it’d be a lot nicer if we could just finally play the damn game.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/Series S, Windows PC