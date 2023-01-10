Prime Video’s The Rig Ending Explained: The Ancestor, Wave, and The Great Dying

That Something Weird turns The Rig into part virus-thriller, part conspiracy-thriller, part apocalyptic sci-fi. Let’s unpack what went down and look ahead to a possible second series.

The Ancestor

Beneath the sea, dormant for millennia, is an intelligent microbial lifeform with a full slate of sci-fi properties. It’s phosphorescent, spreads at speed, is able to infect humans and alter their physiology, colonise environments with plant life, and convert oil back into organic matter. Emily Hampshire‘s Rose theorises that it could be the basis of life on Earth, hence the nickname the Kinloch Bravo crew give it – The Ancestor.

The Ancestor microbes enter some crewmembers’ bloodstreams carried by ash particles contained in the strange fog. They interact with blood cells to heal injuries in record time and ‘purify’ the body, causing it to shed non-organic materials such as metal fillings, piercings and tattoo ink. Baz, Leck, Garrow and Fulmer are all infected (Baz apparently most severely because the Ancestor effectively resurrected him from death after his fall from the tower, while the others were healed from lesser injuries). The Ancestor is able to communicate with and through them, using a form of bacterial communication known as Quorum Sensing.

Despite making Baz kill Alwyn (reader of thematically appropriate John Wyndham fantasy novel The Kraken Wakes), the Ancestor doesn’t want to hurt people, as seen when it recognises Cat’s pregnancy and chooses to protect the new life she represents. It wants to stop people from killing the planet by extracting oil from the seabed. It’s sent warnings but humanity hasn’t listened, and now the Sixth Extinction is imminent.

The Concentric Rings and Closing the Circle

In The Rig, the Ancestor is thought to have been what restarted life on Earth after past mass extinction events ended geological eras. Its concentric rings on the seabed (and implanted in the minds of its human hosts) represent the five previous mass extinction events that Earth has survived, one for each period, like the timeline rings inside a tree trunk. At the beginning of the series, the sixth circle, representing the next mass extinction event that will end human life on Earth, is almost fully but not quite closed.

When the Ancestor closes that final outside circle at the end of the penultimate episode, it signifies that the Sixth Extinction has begun. Humanity will be wiped out and it will re-start life on Earth after our removal, as it’s apparently done several times before.