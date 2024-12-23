The Must-Watch TV Shows Coming in 2025

We’re not afraid to say that TV is looking pretty hot in 2025. Any lull we may have experienced in the aftermath of the WGA and SAG strikes of 2023 seems to be nonexistent, with many long-awaited shows set to debut and make their triumphant return this year.

The first few months of 2025 are starting off strong with shows like Severance and Invincible set to return, among others. The summer looks like it will be great for Marvel fans with the Ironheart miniseries finally set to premiere as well as the debut of the animated series Eyes of Wakanda. In addition, there are plenty of exciting “TBDs” projected to come out this year that we can’t wait to see. Now before we get too ahead of ourselves, let’s take a look at the TV shows we’re most excited to see in 2025!

Severance Season 2

January 17 on Apple TV+

Good things come to those who wait and in early 2025 a very good thing will arrive for those who have been patiently waiting for Severance season 2. This mind-bending Apple TV+ sci-fi/drama about a very literal split between work life and home life wrapped its first season all the way back in April 2022. Now, after some production and strike delays, the story of Mark S. (Adam Scott) and his band of Innies’ struggle against the enigmatic Lumon Industries is set to continue once again. There are a lot of questions to be answered about the show’s sprawling mythology early on. But hopefully the Macrodata Refinement team still finds the time for a dance party or two. – Alec Bojalad