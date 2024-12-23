The Must-Watch TV Shows Coming in 2025
TV is off to a strong start as 2025 begins, and doesn't seem to let up from there. Here are our must-watch shows coming up in the new year.
We’re not afraid to say that TV is looking pretty hot in 2025. Any lull we may have experienced in the aftermath of the WGA and SAG strikes of 2023 seems to be nonexistent, with many long-awaited shows set to debut and make their triumphant return this year.
The first few months of 2025 are starting off strong with shows like Severance and Invincible set to return, among others. The summer looks like it will be great for Marvel fans with the Ironheart miniseries finally set to premiere as well as the debut of the animated series Eyes of Wakanda. In addition, there are plenty of exciting “TBDs” projected to come out this year that we can’t wait to see. Now before we get too ahead of ourselves, let’s take a look at the TV shows we’re most excited to see in 2025!
Severance Season 2
January 17 on Apple TV+
Good things come to those who wait and in early 2025 a very good thing will arrive for those who have been patiently waiting for Severance season 2. This mind-bending Apple TV+ sci-fi/drama about a very literal split between work life and home life wrapped its first season all the way back in April 2022. Now, after some production and strike delays, the story of Mark S. (Adam Scott) and his band of Innies’ struggle against the enigmatic Lumon Industries is set to continue once again. There are a lot of questions to be answered about the show’s sprawling mythology early on. But hopefully the Macrodata Refinement team still finds the time for a dance party or two. – Alec Bojalad
The Night Agent Season 2
January 23 on Netflix
Easily one of Netflix’s most popular series of the last few years, The Night Agent returns for a second season not long after the new year begins. FBI agent Peter Sutherland (Gabriel Basso) is back, only this time he finds himself on the other end of the Night Action hotline. Instead of answering calls from agents in the field, he’s now one of them. Peter may have saved the president and stopped a terror attack from the inside, but does he have what it takes to be a secret agent full time? We may have to wait until January to find out, but we will absolutely be seated as the action unfolds. – Brynna Arens
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
January 29 on Disney+
Originally thought to be the origin story of the MCU’s Spider-Man, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man instead takes place in a similar, but slightly different universe where Norman Osborn (voiced by the incredible Colman Domingo) becomes Peter Parker’s mentor instead of Tony Stark. Just like What If…?, this animated series is part of the MCU’s multiverse, and is set to feature appearances from a variety of other familiar characters. So far, the only actor set to reprise their role from the MCU is Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, but that doesn’t mean that the show won’t have other surprises up its sleeve. Even though this series might not be connected to the sacred timeline of the MCU, it’s bound to be a fun watch for Spider-Man fans of all ages. – BA
Invincible Season 3
February 6 on Prime Video
It’s hard being a superhero and it’s even harder being a teenager. On Prime Video’s Invincible, poor Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) has to be both. Mark a.k.a. Invincible has been put through the wringer through two seasons of this colorful adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s comic, enduring major daddy issues, gaining an unexpected alien brother, and receiving all manner of super-powered beatdowns. Following the multiverse hopping chaos of season 2, however, season 3 looks to be a time of transition and growth for our young supe. Hopefully Mark takes in a lesson or two because, if the length of the comic inspiration is any indication, he has a ways to go yet. – AB
Yellowjackets Season 3
February 14 on Showtime
Showtime’s buzziest show returns for a third season this year, and boy are we excited. Yellowjackets follows the journey of young plane crash survivors as they contend with the trauma of their experience, both in 1996 when the crash occurred and in the present as they try to live their adult lives. Whether driven by a supernatural force we’ve yet to fully witness, or these women are simply unable to process the sheer trauma of what they went through to survive, the wilderness comes to collect, one way or another. Last season saw these survivors, both past and present, give in to the will of the wilderness through cannibalism, ritualistic killing, and crowning the first Antler Queen, so there’s no telling what they may be driven to this season in the name of survival. – BA
The White Lotus Season 3
February 16 on HBO and Max
With a cast that includes Walton Goggins, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, and the return of Natasha Rothwell as Belinda, season 3 of The White Lotus is already off to a strong start. This season is set to take us to the Thailand branch of this wealthy hotel resort chain – while the location may be gorgeous, if the last two seasons of this show have taught us anything, this vacation will be anything but idyllic. Relationships and family bonds will likely be put to the test, and there’s a pretty decent chance at least one body will be found before the season is done. – BA
Daredevil: Born Again
March 4 on Disney+
After a soft launch into the MCU proper through Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk, and Echo, Charlie Cox is officially back as Daredevil in his own show set to premiere on Disney+ this March. With Vincent D’Onofrio, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Hensen, Jon Bernthal, and Wilson Bethel also set to reprise their roles from the Netflix Daredevil series, Daredevil: Born Again is poised to pick up not too far from where we last left Hell’s Kitchen, and it will be interesting to see how their stories weave further into the MCU. Fingers crossed we get at least one kickass hallway fight this season. – BA
The Studio
March 26 on Apple TV+
Comedy mastermind Seth Rogen has already made a home at Apple TV+ thanks to breezy friendship comedy Platonic, in which he co-stars alongside Rose Byrne. For his next Apple project, however, Rogen is thinking a little bigger. Created by Rogen and his longtime writing partner Evan Goldberg, The Studio casts Rogen as the newly-appointed head of Continental Studios who has to balance the creative needs of his artists with the dismal realities of his business. Who better to step into this role than one of the 21st century’s most prolific actor/writer/producer/stoners? – AB
Andor Season 2
April 22 on Disney+
The return of Andor could honestly not come at a better time than spring 2025. A show about finding hope and the will to fight against oppression and the systems that support it is needed now more than ever. When the odds are stacked against us, will we have the same courage as Cassian, or even Kino Loy? As the rebellion continues to build against the Empire in Andor, it’s up to the people to fight for the future they want to see, even if they may not live to see it. This season is set to bridge the gap between the Cassian we saw last season and the Cassian we meet in Rogue One, and I cannot wait to see what this season has in store. – BA
Ironheart
June 24 on Disney+
Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) had a somewhat traumatic introduction into the MCU in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She was forced into hiding, kidnapped by Namor (Tenoch Huerta), and had her warehouse stormed by the feds. However, she also proved herself as a highly intelligent scientist and a capable hero. In her own series, Ironheart, it seems like we’ll get to see Riri both as a student at MIT and in her hometown of Chicago as she works to recreate “the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man,” according to Marvel. This show has been moved around Marvel’s schedule so much the last few years, I’m just glad Marvel didn’t decide to give it the Batgirl treatment. Riri deserves her chance in the spotlight, and it will be exciting to watch her adventures unfold in Ironheart. – BA
Eyes of Wakanda
August 6 on Disney+
Even following the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, his character’s home nation of Wakanda remains one of Marvel’s richest assets – both literally and figuratively. Wakanda is home to as many potential stories as its people and with the upcoming Disney+ effort, Eyes of Wakanda, the massive comic book media franchise is going to let some of those stories be told. Little was known about this project initially but the latest synopses that promise history-spanning tales of vibranium artifact reclamations sound quite intriguing. – AB
Wonder Man
December 2025 on Disney+
Every now and then, Marvel likes to get a little goofy with it. If the early looks are any indication, Disney+ series Wonder Man might be the goofiest MCU effort in some time. Comic book movie regular Yahya Abdul-Mateen II stars, not as Wonder Man, but as Simon Williams, a superpowered actor who is trying out for the role of Wonder Man. Helping him in this task will be Ben Kingsley returning as Marvel’s court jester Trevor Slattery. Beyond that, little else is known about this Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Guest-created series. But that logline alone makes it one of our most anticipated Marvel titles of the year. – AB
The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6
TBD on Hulu
The sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale is set to come to Hulu in 2025, and there’s no doubt that this gripping drama will go out swinging. This dystopian series based on Margaret Atwood’s novel of the same name has become almost synonymous with the policies of a certain American administration, so it seems only fitting that the series is set to end as the same administration regains power. The Handmaid’s Tale is as compelling as it is terrifying at times as we’ve gone on this journey with these characters. With everything they’ve gone through, it’s hard to imagine a world where June, Luke, Nichole, and Hannah can have their happy ending together, away from the oppression of Gilead and it’s sympathizers, but we’ll just have to wait and see what the series has in store for its final chapter. – BA
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
Summer 2025 on HBO
The first two seasons of Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon have confirmed what A Song of Ice and Fire fans have long expected. The fantasy world of Westeros just works better when George R.R. Martin has already laid down a roadmap for the stories told in it. Thankfully, HBO seems to have come to that realization as well and for Thrones’ second-ever spinoff they are once again turning to Martin’s source material from a collection of novellas known as Tales of Dunk and Egg. Set after Dragon but well before Thrones, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set to bring a more playful and energetic (yet still plenty bloody) vibe to the franchise. – AB
It: Welcome to Derry
TBD on HBO
Perhaps you’ve heard, but horror icon Stephen King tends to write fairly long books. One of his longest (and arguably one of his best) novels, It, was so epic it had to be adapted into two films: 2017’s It and 2019’s It: Chapter Two. Even then, however, filmmakers Andy and Bárbara Muschietti had to leave many vignettes from the story on the cutting room floor. Thankfully, Warner Bros. Discovery has a network (HBO) and a streaming service (Max) for that. With It: Welcome to Derry, the Muschiettis return alongside Jason Fuchs to fill in the missing gaps of Derry, Maine history and Pennywise’s (Bill Skarsgård) longtime torment of its citizens. – AB
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy
TBD on Paramount+
Since they first began with Star Trek: Discovery in 2017, CBS’ Star Trek streaming efforts under czar Alex Kurtzman have been hit or miss. Some titles (Strange New Worlds) have been massive creative successes while others (the aforementioned Discovery) have been kind of all over the place. Regardless of their relative quality, however, each new spinoff has something special that other TV shows just don’t have: the awe-inspiring sci-fi continuity of one of television’s best-ever franchises. The latest attempt to put that continuity to good use will come with Star Trek: Starfleet Academy. Set in the 32nd century, the Paramount+ series will follow the first new class of Starfleet cadets in over a century as they train to be officers. After all, today’s Starfleet cadet is tomorrow’s Jean-Luc Picard. – AB
Alien: Earth
TBD on FX
Fans of the Alien franchise who are unfamiliar with TV auteur Noah Hawley’s game are about to be in for a real treat with Alien: Earth, the long-running sci-fi franchise’s first proper TV effort. Set two years before the events of Alien (1979), this show will deal with a discovery from the heavens that will change humanity and Earth forever. Just what will this series be like? Due to Hawley’s eclectic filmography and style, it’s nigh impossible to say. But if it’s anything like fellow movie adaptation Fargo or comic book headscratcher Legion, then it should be a hell of a fun ride. – AB
The Last of Us Season 2
TBD on HBO and Max
The first season of The Last of Us was a near perfect season of TV and an impeccable video game adaptation, and luckily there’s even more of this drama coming to our screens in 2025. After adapting the first game and its DLC from start to finish, The Last of Us is moving on to the second game in the series. As fans of the games know, this next chapter is even more emotionally devastating than the last (in the best possible way), and we can’t wait to see how the show translates this story and balances the game’s two protagonists, Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Abby (Kaitlyn Dever), as their journey intertwines and they both discover what it means to deal with love and loss during the apocalypse. Humanity may have fallen victim to a fungal parasite that turns people into zombies, but the real danger to our survival might just be each other and how far we’re willing to go for the ones we love. – BA