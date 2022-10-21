Gangs Of London Season 2 Review (Spoiler Free): the Brit Crime Drama Hits New Highs

“Power or family, you can’t have both,” is Koba’s mantra and it is this that season two hinges on as loyalties are forged and broken and bonds are tested. The season as a whole is an emotional journey, though it starts with a bang. Episode one concentrates on setting the scene, introducing a new gang, the Algerians, establishing Koba, and setting out its stall with breathtaking and brutal set pieces.

It’s a different structure to series one, not a descent into chaos but chaos from the off, which starts with an almost nihilistic picture of London. The Investors are everywhere, the city is entirely corrupt and there seems to be no consequences for Koba, whatever he does, as he repeatedly brings powerful men to their knees. Elliot (Sope Dirisu) is a broken man, now a hitman for the Investors who have his father captive. The once powerful Ed Dumani (Lucien Msamati) knows which side his bread is buttered and has turned chief negotiator, especially now his daughter Shannon (Pippa Bennett-Warner) is out of jail and reunited with her young son Danny. But someone has to fight back…

Season two sees the return of most of the gangs from season one and with a new antagonist in town the audience’s stand-in has switched. In season one it was Elliot, the undercover cop who was infiltrating this world just as we were. In season two it’s Luan.

Orli Shuka’s Albanian drug dealer was a stand out in season one (particularly in his fight sequence with Nigerian leader Mosi) and in season two he takes it to the next level. An incredible physical presence (Shuka really earns his paycheck in episode one), family man Luan becomes an unexpected hero, one of the few people with the bravery to stand up to Koba and face his cruel retaliation. We are with Luan every step of the way, and miss him when he’s not on screen. His story is emotional, indeed, it’s emotionally exhausting, and Shuka gives an extraordinary performance.

With horror maven Corin Hardy now lead director on the show it is perhaps no surprise that the levels of gore and horror are ramped up. Eyes are gouged, limbs are severed, it’s a show ideally watched with your own gang so you can share in the communal gasps and flinches. Really it’s a show that would benefit from the big screen. Like season one, Gangs of London season two is the closest you’ll get to cinema from a TV show. The whole thing looks stunning, the cityscapes are gothic and strange, while looking ultra modern at the same time, and the cinematography is gorgeous, with this season leaning into occasional slow mo for certain ultra violent ‘money shots’.

As well as Luan, several returning favorites are stretched physically too. Lale (Narges Rishidi) gets a blistering extended fight sequence, Billy Wallace (Brian vernal) becomes something of a tragic hero, Marian (Michelle Fairly) has stepped into her son’s shoes in Sean’s absence, and you definitely wouldn’t want to mess with Shannon. In fact the women of Gangs have a bigger part to play than in season one, which allows for many more flavors. While the show as a whole builds to a crescendo, there is room for light and shade, for quietness and intimacy as well as huge shoot ‘em ups.