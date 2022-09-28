Luther: What’s Happening With the Idris Elba Netflix Movie?

And while Netflix’s recent TUDUM preview event was notably Luther-light, we also know that the film has wrapped shooting and is in post-production thanks to the man himself. Doing the press rounds earlier in September to promote his Three Thousand Years Of Longing/Beast cinematic double-whammy, Elba revealed: “It’s happened, we’ve shot it. We’re editing it now.”

Speaking on UK daytime show This Morning, the actor continued: “I’m really excited for Luther the movie because it is a step up from the TV show. The TV show is incredible, and the fans hopefully will come over to the movie, which just has a lot more scale, a bit more international….”

But where exactly will the film find Luther, and where will it take him? Here’s what we know so far.

Is This the End For John Luther?

The last time we saw Luther at the end of series five, he was in a spot of bother (to put it mildly). Not only was he broken and bloodied after an intense shootout with long-term frenemy Alice Morgan (Ruth Wilson), but his superiors also added insult to injury by arresting him for his reckless dealings with crime boss George Cornelius (Patrick Malahide).

While it’s safe to say that John survives physically, the real question the film will have to answer is: will Luther finally be held to account for five series’ worth of bad decision-making? “I feel like John has to make some decisions in jail,” Elba mused in a 2019 interview with EW. “It’s quite clear that it would be very difficult for him to be a policeman moving forward. I think that’s a great setup for a movie.”

Whatever happens, it’s clear the movie – like the series – won’t be making life easy for our favorite corrupt cop. In an interview with SiriusXM earlier this year while junketing for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Elba confirmed that the movie “picks up after” the last series. He continued: “It was a grim shoot, oh my days…. It’s all fun and games when I’m reading the script – I’m like, ‘And then he does what? Wow, this is incredible!’ And then I’m actually doing it. I find myself freezing in some dark cave or something…. No spoilers!”