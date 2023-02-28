Unforgotten Series 5 Review: Bleak, Angry, But the Old Magic is Still There

From Series 1 – 4, longstanding colleagues and pals DCI Cassie Stuart and DI Sunny Khan investigated cold cases with a warm rapport that involved always agreeing about which suspect to call a prick the second they walked out of the interview room. Cassie and Sunny expressed love in the most British way possible – through fondly taking the piss and knowing each other’s Costa order. They uncovered terrible truths and lived difficult home lives, but they did it together, with a kindness for victims that leavened the sadness.

Then Cassie was killed off in the Series 4 finale, and nine months later, after several interim bosses, Sunny has a new guv in the form of Sinead Keenan’s DCI Jessica James. Keenan is great in the role, but her conflict with Sunny early on in the new series removes a vital pressure-release valve in this show.

There’s a good reason that DCI James doesn’t make a good first, second or third impression with the team, which is all teased out further down the line (Unforgotten is available as an ITVX box-set for the first time in Series 5, so instead of watching weekly, you can choose to binge the lot). Before all that transpires though, James’ cold and distracted start sets her in opposition to Sunny, Fran, Murray and Kaz (Lewis Reeves, who plays Jake, doesn’t appear this time around).

As a result, there’s no safe harbour for viewers for most of Series 5. It’s hostility and lies from the suspects, and more of the same back at the office. What might have been an energising workplace rivalry simply ends up regrettable because everybody involved is in pain so there’s little enjoyment to take from it.

Home doesn’t even offer respite for a grieving Sunny in the new series. After his wife left him with two teenage daughters, Sunny’s home used to be chaotic but filled with love. His new place and new relationship with Sal is just more coldness and sadness these days. And the same goes double for DCI James whose marriage, we quickly discover, is at breaking point. Granted, happy stability is rarely conducive to drama, but lightness is necessary in a show with quite this much shadow.

That shadow is largely cast by the case, in which the body of a woman is discovered behind a fireplace. As ever, four apparently unrelated suspects emerge, this time from different ends of the class spectrum. There’s House of Lords member Sir Tony Hume, restaurateur Ebele Falade, Polish gig economy worker Karol, and crack-using violent mugger Jay.