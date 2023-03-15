Junior Taskmaster’s Contestants Will Likely Be More Competent Than The Grown-Ups

Following in the footsteps of Bake-Off and MasterChef, entertainment juggernaut Taskmaster is launching a kids’ version. Junior Taskmaster will be coming to Channel 4 alongside six brand new series of the original show, due to air over the next three years. That’s what you call a good comedy harvest.

While Greg Davies and Alex Horne will remain in their golden thrones for the grown-up show, a brand new Taskmaster and assistant will be setting challenges and monitoring the child cohort. Their names will be announced in due course. Might we expect a past contestant or two to be taking the reins? James Acaster, with his history of cabbage-based vendettas against children, would be a solid fit for the big chair, while Judi Love could school the kids valuably in twisting the facts to their advantage.

Due to a distinct shortage of professional comedians aged nine to 11, the child contestants will be regular Joes instead of the usual stand-ups and actors. Taskmaster creator Alex Horne expects the young competitors to be “both more competent and just as funny” as the grown-ups, having watched “many, many comedians flounder when given simple instructions over the past few years.” Quite right. No nine-year-old could be as ineffective as a David Baddiel or a Nish Kumar, and unlike Victoria Coren-Mitchell, most of them should at least be able to ride a bike.

Greg Davies wishes Junior Taskmaster well in the official press release, despite his “long-term contempt for young people being a matter of record”. Never a truer word spoken by a former schoolteacher.