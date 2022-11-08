New British TV Series for 2022: BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Sky Dramas, Britbox & More

The Gold (tbc)

Filming began in April 2022 on this BBC drama about the infamous 1983 Brink’s Mat robbery, with a star cast including Preacher‘s Dominic Cooper and Paddington‘s Hugh Bonneville, along with Jack Lowden, Charlottle Spencer, Tom Cullen and more. Best of all, it’s written by Guilt creator Neil Forsyth, and if it achieves the dark laughs, twists and gripping plot of that Scottish thriller, we’ll be in for a treat.

The Ipcress File (March)

A new adaptation of Len Deighton’s spy thriller came to ITV in March (joining the extant 1965 film starring Michael Caine). The Ipcress File stars Gangs of London and Peaky Blinders‘ Joe Cole in the lead role of British spy Harry Palmer, who’s talked with a top-secret mission in exchange for avoiding a prison sentence. Tom Hollander and Lucy Boynton co-star in this adaptation by Trainspotting screenwriter John Hodge.

The Last Days of Marilyn Monroe (tbc)

Power, love, loyalty and politics all come to play in Dan Sefton’s (Trust Me) BBC adaptation of Keith Badman’s 2010 book The Final Years Of Marilyn Monroe. Narrowing the time-frame (as the working title suggests) Sefton’s drama was billed to take in the final six months of Monroe’s life until her death in 1962 at the age of 36. We first heard about this one back in April 2019, but since then there’s been no news about casting or filming, so it’s a bit of an unknown at this point.

The Lazarus Project (June)

This one needs to be on your radar: Giri/Haji creator Joe Barton has written an eight-part action thriller starring I May Destroy You and Gangs of London‘s Paapa Essiedu. It’s the story of a man recruited into an organisation formed to stop global catastrophes, who ends up reliving the same day again and again. Strike‘s Tom Burke, The Bodyguard‘s Anjli Mohindra and Jonathan Creek‘s Caroline Quentin co-star. It formerly went by the title ‘Extinction’ and all eight episodes will be available to stream on NOW from Thursday the 16th of June. Read our review here.

The Light In The Hall / Y Golau (May)

Written by Murdered By My Boyfriend‘s Regina Moriarty, this six-part psychological thriller for S4C and Channel 4 is about a journalist obsessed by the murder of a woman from her own home town. They were both once part of the same friendship group but fell out as teenagers. Like huge Welsh hit Keeping Faith, it’s a bilingual drama filmed and broadcast in both Welsh and English. The cast is great, with Utopia‘s Alexandra Roach, Misfits and Game of Thrones‘ Iwan Rheon and The Thick of It and No Offence‘s Joanna Scanlan.

The Lovers (tbc)

Coming to Sky in 2023 is new original drama The Lovers, which stars Johnny Flynn (Emma., Lovesick) and Roisin Gallagher (The Fall, The Dry). It’s about two people who couldn’t be more wrong for each other discovering that maybe they’re exactly what the other needs. Gallagher plays Janet, a Belfast supermarket worker, and Flynn plays Seamus, a political broadcaster with a celebrity girlfriend who needs taking down a peg or two. It’s being billed as a “sexy, funny, fight-y love story”. Game of Thrones‘ Conleth Hill co-stars.

The Midwich Cuckoos (June)

John Wyndham’s classic 1957 sci-fi got a modern TV adaptation courtesy of The Night Manager and Hanna writer David Farr. The eight part series updates the novel to the present day and set the action in a commuter town south of London, where the local women all mysteriously fall pregnant at the same time and give birth to a cohort of very unusual children. The most famous adaptation to date was cult favourite Village of the Damned. Keeley Hawes and Max Beesley star. Read more about the adaptation here.

The Red Zone (tbc)

Sports writers Barney Ronay and Jonathan Liew are behind this six-part half-hour comedy “about football, but also not about football,” which was announced by Netflix in late 2020. Director Sam Mendes is executive producing through his Neal Street Productions company. No casting or further details have yet been confirmed for this one.

The Responder (January)

Filming begain in May 2021 on this five-part BBC Two series from new screenwriter and former police officer Tony Schumacher, who’s been mentored by Jimmy McGovern as part of a BBC Writers Room initiative. The Responder will star The Hobbit and Sherlock‘s Martin Freeman as officer Chris, who works a series of night shifts in Liverpool, alongside his rookie new partner Rachel (Adelayo Adedayo). The series is excellent, and an early contender for best new drama of the year. Read our review here.

The Rig (tbc)

In November 2020, Amazon Prime Video green-lit this six-episode supernatural thriller from Line of Duty and Bodyguard director John Strickland, written by David Macpherson. Filmed in Scotland, it’s set onboard the Kishorn Bravo oil rig in the North Sea. The crew finds itself marooned on the rig by a mysterious fog that cuts off communication with the outside world. Line of Duty‘s Martin Compston (pictured), Owen Teale and Rochenda Sandall will star, alongside Iain Glen, Mark Bonnar and more.

The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle (tbc)

Now this sounds like a bit of alright. Adapted from Stuart Turton’s novel of the same name, it’s a seven-part murder mystery coming to Netflix. The story’s a high-concept thriller about a woman trying to solve a murder who keeps waking up in somebody else’s body every time she gets close to the answer. Sophie Petzal (The Last Kingdom, Blood) is adapting it, and the announcement only arrived in late 2020, so don’t expect it for a little while yet. Casting is tba.

The Sixth Commandment (tbc)

Following on from the gripping A Very British Scandal, screenwriter Sarah Phelps is back with another drama inspired by a true story. The Sixth Commandment (thou shalt not kill, if we’re remembering Sunday School right) dramatises the deaths of Peter Farquhar (Timothy Spall) and Ann Moore-Martin (Ann Reid) and explores the role of the manipulative student who targeted them and the complicated criminal investigation that ensued. Phelps wrote the scripts with the support of Peter and Ann’s families, and the drama is described as a heart-breaking and sensitive celebration of their lives. Filming began in June 2022.

The Suspect (August)

Poldark, Being Human and The Hobbit‘s Aidan Turner plays clinical psychologist Dr Joe O’Loughlin in this new five-part ITV drama from the producers of Line of Duty and The Pembrokeshire Murders. Turner’s character becomes embroiled in an investigation into the death of a young woman, led by DI Ruiz (Shaun Parkes) and DS Devi (Anjli Mohindra). It aired weekly from August 2022, and you can read our spoiler-filled episode one review here.

The Three (tbc)

Another BBC drama commission based on a book series, The Three, “an international thriller with a supernatural twist”, was announced in late 2017 but there’s been no news since then. The premise of Sarah Lotz’ trilogy sees four planes crash on the same day in four different countries, leaving three children as the miraculous survivors… Wolf Hall’s Peter Straughan was attached as adapting this eight-part drama but as yet, it’s still to appear on his IMDb credits. We’ll keep you posted if more arrives.

The Tourist (January)

Producer-writers Harry and Jack Williams (Fleabag, Baptiste, The Missing, Liar) are back with a six-part BBC-HBO Max drama set and filmed in South Australia. The Tourist is an outback noir about a British man pursued through the Australian outback by a tank truck. When the man awakens in a hospital with no memory of who he is or how he got there, his search for answers takes him to some unsettling places. Chris Sweeney (Back to Life) directs, with The Fall‘s Jamie Dornan leading the cast. It was BBC One’s big New Year’s Day drama for 2022.

The Undeclared War (June)

Channel 4 teamed up with Peacock on this six-part cyber thriller written by Wolf Hall’s Peter Kosminsky. It’s set in 2024, as a team of GCHQ cyber specialists secretly work to fend off a cyber attack on the UK electoral system. There’s an impressive cast, from Mark Rylance (pictured above in Bridge of Spies), to Adrian Lester, Alex Jennings, Simon Pegg, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and newcomer Hannah Khalique-Brown. It aired in June on Channel 4.

The Walk-In (October)

This explosive true-crime drama tells the story of how a Neo-Nazi plan to kill an MP was foiled by an inside man. The five-episode ITV series stars Stephen Graham (Line of Duty) as activist Matthew Collins, a reformed Neo-Nazi turned investigative journalist, who tries to stop attempts to radicalise young boys by infiltrating Far Right groups. Written by BAFTA-winning screenwriter Jeff Pope, the series is available as a boxset on ITV Hub. Read our review here.

Then Barbara Met Alan (March)

This new drama from the brilliant Jack Thorne and Genevieve Barr tells the real-life story of disability campaigners Barbara Lisicki and Alan Holdsworth, who met as cabaret performers and went on to promote the Direct Action Network who protested and campaigned for disabled rights. Ruth Madeley and Arthur Hughes (pictured) lead the cast, and the feature-length drama is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.

The Woman in the Wall (tbc)

This six-part Gothic detective thriller starring Ruth Wilson (The Affair, Luther, His Dark Materials) and Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders, Bad Sisters, Good Luck to You Leo Grande) is coming to the BBC and Showtime in the US. It explores the shocking history of Ireland’s “Magdalene Laundry” institutions, and tells the story of Lorna (Wilson), a former inmate of the Laundries, who wakes up one morning to find a corpse in her house and herself under investigation for murder. There’s no release date as yet.

Then You Run (tbc)

Then You Run (previously known as You) will be an eight-part thriller coming to Sky. Filming started in June 2021 in the UK and Morocco on this adaptation of the Zoran Drvenkar novel, which tells the story of Tara O’Rourke, a young woman on the run across Europe after committing a deadly crime. She’s pursued by a dangerous gangster and a serial killer known only as ‘The Traveller’. The Capture writer-director Ben Chanan has written the adaptation.

This Is Going To Hurt (February)

Everybody should read Adam Kay’s excruciating but brilliant and moving memoir of his time as a junior doctor, then they should immediately buy a copy for a friend. The BBC Two adaptation, written by Kay (he left medicine for comedy writing years ago) and starring Ben Whishaw and Ambika Mod, is even better than the book and a must-see (though perhaps not if you’re due to give birth in the near future). It started on February the 8th on BBC One and is available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer.

Three Little Birds (tbc)

From writer, actor, comedian and campaigner Sir Lenny Henry (pictured above in Doctor Who) comes a six-part ITV drama inspired by Henry’s mother’s experiences emigrating from Jamaica to Great Britain in the 1960s. It’s the story of vivacious sisters Leah and Chantelle, and their bible-loving companion Hosanna, as they travel from St Anne’s in Jamaica to settle in the UK. “This series will be a tribute to the giants who came before us and walked cold streets to create new lives for themselves,” says creator Henry. Russell T Davies is executive producing.

Tom Jones (tbc)

Praise for 2018’s Vanity Fair adaptation, scheduled opposite Bodyguard in 2018, was drowned out somewhat by the hit political thriller, but there was plenty of it, and deservingly so. Good news then, that ITV has brought screenwriter Gwyneth Hughes back to tackle another classic novel – Henry Fielding’s 1749 book Tom Jones. Filming started in November 2021 in Northern Ireland, with a cast including Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham alongside leads Solly McLeod and Sophie Wilde (pictured above).

Trigger Point (January)

Line of Duty‘s Vicky McClure plays bomb disposal expert Lana Washington in this new ITV thriller from the Jed Mercurio stable. Written by Daniel Brierley and executive produced by Mercurio, it’s the story of a front-line bomb disposal pro whose squad is pushed to the limits tackling a terrorist threat to London. Read our reviews here.

Truelove (tbc)

The wonderful Julie Walters will play a retired senior police officer opposite The Wire‘s Clarke Peters as an ex-special forces vet in this new six-part Channel 4 drama. They’re joined by Sue Johnston, Phil Davis, Peter Egan and more in a series about a group of people in their 60s and 70s who reunite at a friend’s wake and make a drunken pact to help one another shuffle off this mortal coil with dignity and at a time of their choosing. Obviously, things don’t go smoothly. Written by Humans screenwriter Iain Weatherby and co-created by The End of the F***ing World‘s Charlie Covell, Truelove is being billed as a darkly comic drama and thriller.

Wahala (tbc)

This BBC series, described as “Big Little Lies meets Girlfriends meets Peckham” is adapted from Nikki May’s novel of the same name, published in January 2022. It’s about Simi, Ronke and Boo, three 30-something Anglo-Nigerian women living in London whose friendship is shaken by the arrival of the beautiful, charismatic Isobel, with tragic consequences.

We Are Not Alone (November)

Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond of Ghosts and Horrible Histories fame have written a two hour sci-fi comedy special that airs on Dave in November. It’s set in a post alien-invasion world and “explores the culture clash between humankind and its new alien masters, who are trying to make sense of a confusing planet,” according to the official announcement. The cast features Taskmaster favourite Mike Wozniak, the brilliant Ellie White and Vicki Pepperdine, Rob Delaney and loads of great names.

White Stork (tbc)

Formerly known as Spadehead, White Stork is a 10-episode political drama coming to Netflix courtesy of Eleven, the British production compnay behind Sex Education. Tom Hiddleston (The Avengers, The Night Manager – pictured above) stars as James Cooper, whose secret past is unearthed when he’s vetted in preparation for a parliamentary election. It was creted by Jericho and Meadowlands‘ Christopher Dunlop, with Taboo‘s Kristoffer Nyholm directing.

Wilderness (tbc 2023)

Coming to Amazon Prime is a new drama starring Doctor Who, The Cry and The Serpent‘s Jenna Coleman and The Invisible Man‘s Oliver Jackson-Cohen. Wilderness is based on the book of the same name by B.E. Jones and is being billed as “a twisted love story” in which a woman plans to take revenge on her cheating husband on a marriage-resetting trip through America’s national parks, when “a dream holiday turns into a living nightmare.”

Witchfinder (March)

A newcomer to BBC Two from the writer-directors of the excellent This Time With Alan Partridge is historical comedy Witchfinder. Set in 1647, it’s the story of a failing witchfinder played by Tim Key (stand-up, poet, actor, Side Kick Simon from loads of Alan Partridge shows and most importantly, Taskmaster task consultant), on a horseback road-trip through East Anglia with his latest captee, played by Daisy May Cooper (writer-creator of This Country, the brilliant Kerry Mucklowe on screen and people’s champion of Taskmaster series 10). Six half-hour episodes aired from March on BBC Two.

Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? (April)

Hugh Laurie (pictured above in BBC political drama Roadkill) has adapted Agatha Christie’s 1934 novel as a Britbox original. It’s the story of a vicar’s son and socialite duo played by Will Poulter and Lucy Boynton, who become amateur detectives and set out to solve a crime when they discover a dying man asking the titular question. Production began in June 2021, with a very fine British comedy cast, and the adaptation is due to air exclusively on Britbox in Spring 2022.

Wolf (tbc)

Not to be confused with Sky crime drama Wolfe, this new six-part crime thriller is coming to BBC One. It’s adapted from Mo Hayder’s series of Jack Caffery novels by Megan Gallagher and stars The Midwich Cuckoos‘ Ukweli Roach in the lead role of DI Caffery. Joining Roach in the cast are Doctor Who‘s Sacha Dhawan, Game of Thrones‘ Iwan Rheon, Line of Duty‘s Owen Teale and Sian Reese-Williams, and Juliet Stevenson. It’s being made by Sherlock producers Hartswood Films.

Catch up on the new British TV shows that aired in 2021 here.