New British TV Series for 2022: BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Sky Dramas, Britbox & More
Here are the new British TV dramas and more coming our way in 2022 and beyond...
If police drama remains the bedrock of British TV commissions, with 2022 having welcomed crime series Karen Pirie, Marlow, Magpie Murders, The Responder, Sherwood and many more, broadcasters have also given us a glittering seam of new fantasy and horror. This year has already seen a host of new British supernatural and sci-fi series, from Joe Barton’s sci-fi action-thriller The Lazarus Project and YA Netflix fantasy The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself, BBC Three teen horror Red Rose, Sky dark comedy The Baby, and a new telling of John Wyndham’s spooky children classic The Midwich Cuckoos. Then there are shows combining both strands, such as Joe Cornish’s adaptation of Jonathan Stroud’s YA fantasy detective series Lockwood & Co, due on Netflix this winter.
There’s been room for romance and comedy too, from Netflix’s adored Heartstopper graphic novel adaptation, to Conversations with Friends – the second Sally Rooney adaptation following lockdown hit Normal People. Ten Percent, the English-language adaptation of French hit Call My Agent, from the creator of Twenty Twelve and W1A, came to Prime Video. All that, plus fresh writing from Jack Thorne, Steven Moffat, Russell T. Davies, Steven Knight, Gwyneth Hughes, Abi Morgan, as well as a host of new voices including Pete Jackson’s excellent debut Somewhere Boy.
We’ll keep this list updated as air dates and new commissions are announced.
A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder (tbc)
Holly Jackson’s bestselling novel is being adapted into a six-part drama for the BBC. This teen thriller is being adapted for the screen by Poppy Cogan, who wrote BBC3’s Red Rose series released in August 2022, and will tell the story of Pippa Fitz-Amobi, an insatiably smart, slightly square heroine on a mission to uncover the real killer of schoolgirl Andie Bell. Casting has yet to be announced, but we’ll update when we hear more.
Am I Being Unreasonable? (September)
This six-part comedy-thriller from Daisy May Cooper and Selin Hizli (pictured above) is a sneaky masterpiece that doesn’t announce what it really is until the very end, by which point you’ll be hooked. Thank goodness another series has already been commissioned. It’s the story of Nic (Cooper), a lonely woman in a well-heeled village who craves companionship and finds it, and a lot more, in the form of newcomer and fellow school mum Jen (Hizli). Series one is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
Anansi Boys (2023)
Following on the heels of Good Omens‘ surprise second series renewal by Amazon Prime Video came the announcement that the same team were to adapt Neil Gaiman’s Anansi Boys novel into a television series. It’s the story of Fat Charlie Nancy and his slippery brother Spider, sons of Mr Nancy, the folkloric spider god and trickster famed in West African and Caribbean mythology. Malachi Kirby and Delroy Lindo have been cast as Charlie and Anansi, with Whoopi Goldberg in the role of Bird Woman. Gaiman confirmed filming finished at the end of May 2022, but post-production would take time, so we can expect Anansi Boys to be released during 2023.
Anne (January)
World Productions, the makers of some of the best British drama around (Line Of Duty, Save Me, Jed Mercurio drama Bodyguard) were behind this four-part drama for ITV. Written by novelist Kevin Sampson, who was present at Hillsborough Stadium on the tragic day that ninety-six football fans died, the series tells the real-life story of Anne Williams’ decades-long fight for justice for her teenage son and all the victims of the 1989 disaster. Maxine Peake starred in the lead role and Bruce Goodison directed. The series aired in January and is currently available to stream on ITV Hub.
A Spy Among Friends (December)
Based on Ben McIntyre’s best-selling book, this UK-US co-production stars Damien Lewis and Guy Pearce as two spies and lifelong friends whose relationship is marked by betrayal at the height of the Cold War. Filming began in October 2021 and stretched from London to Romania. We can expect to see the series on new streamer ITVX in the UK from its launch date on December 8th 2022, and on Spectrum in the US. Adrian Edmondson and Anna Maxwell-Martin co-star.
A Town Called Malice (2023)
We’re looking to the horizon here, with a 2023 Sky Original drama from Bulletproof and The Sweeney‘s Nick Love. A Town Called Malice, with a title inspired by The Jam song of the same name, is a crime drama and family saga set in the 1980s Costa del Sol, following a criminal family who decamp from London to Spain when some money comes their way, and the law comes sniffing after them. It’s a great cast, including Jason Flemyng, Dougray Scott, Tahirah Sharif, Jack Rowan, Martha Plimpton and Eliza Butterworth.
Best Interests (2023)
Jack Thorne, the busiest screenwriter in the UK and leader of the writing room on His Dark Materials returns to the BBC with a new original four-part drama partly inspired by the real-life Charlie Gard case. It’s about a young child with a life-threatening condition whose medical team judge it in her best interests that she be allowed to die, a decision her family can’t support and fight every step of the way. The commission was announced in July 2019 but the pandemic delayed filming, which began in March 2022 with Michael Sheen and Sharon Horgan in the lead roles. It’s expected to arrive in 2023.
Blue Lights (tbc)
From the writers of The Salisbury Poisonings, this original BBC One drama follows three rookie police officers working under extraordinary pressure in Belfast. They are Grace, a woman in her 40s who leaves social work to retrain as a police officer; Annie, who struggles with having to leave her old life behind; and Tommy, who proves disastrously inept at frontline policing. Filming began in February 2022 in Belfast on the series, which stars Siân Brooke, Richard Dormer, Nathan Braniff, Katherine Devlin and more.
Boiling Point (tbc)
Acclaimed 2021 feature film Boiling Point is being adapted into a five-part television drama for the BBC. Starring Stephen Graham and Vinette Robinson (pictured above) supported by a strong cast (many of whom also appeared in Sky’s excellent Lennie James thriller Save Me), it’s set over the course of a single night in an upscale London restaurant where the head chef is struggling to keep his head in the face of personal demons, terrible guests, a smarmy mentor and more. Tense, captivating and certain to make you want to tip generously.
But When We Dance (tbc)
COVID-19 delayed this one-off BBC One drama, which was announced in 2019 and was due to start filming in the spring of 2021 but pushed back. We don’t have news on an updated production schedule, but if all goes well it’s due to be directed by Johnny Campbell (of In The Flesh and Dracula fame) from a script by Esio Trot’s Paul Mayhew Archer. Described as a touching and hilarious love story, it’s the story of Tony and Emma, a couple who first meet at a dance class for people with Parkinson’s. It promises to be a witty, heart-felt 90 minutes throwing a light on a much-diagnosed condition in the UK.
Champion (2023)
From Candice Carty-Williams, writer of 2019 hit novel Queenie, comes a series celebrating contemporary Black British Music. Champion is an eight-episode musical drama about a highly personal rap battle between a South London brother and sister, former rap sensation and ex-con Bosco, and his former PA and younger sister Vita. Which of the Champion siblings will prosper? Top Boy‘s Malcolm Kamulete stars alongside Sherwood‘s Nadine Marshall, Doctor Who‘s Jo Martin, and His Dark Materials‘ Ray Fearon, with TV newcomers Déja J Bowens and Ray BLK. Filming is due to finish at the end of 2022 so we can expect a release during 2023.
Chloe (February)
From Alice Seabright, director of Netflix’s Sex Education comes six-part BBC One psychological thriller Chloe. It’s the story of Becky, who becomes so obsessed with the death of an estranged friend that she takes on a false identity to find out the true story. The cast (pictured above) was announced in April 2021 and includes Poldark‘s Jack Farthing, The Crown‘s Erin Doherty, The Serpent‘s Billy Howle and Gangs of London‘s Pippa Bennett-Warner. With major spoilers, read our ending theories here.
Coming Undone (tbc)
Billie Piper (I Hate Suzie, Rare Beasts, Doctor Who) is set to play the lead role in this forthcoming adaptation of writer Terri White’s powerful memoir. White, a journalist and broadcaster and former editor of Empire Magazine, is adapting her own book, which examines how early childhood trauma and abuse resurfaced in adulthood. His Dark Materials and A Discovery of Witches producers Bad Wolf are behind this one.
Conversations with Friends (May)
Following the enormous success of Normal People – the story of young Irish couple Marianne and Connor navigating love, sex, university, class, friendship and mental health – the BBC and Hulu collaborated on an adaptation of author Sally Rooney’s debut novel, Conversations with Friends. This one’s on a similar bent, as the story of a pair of young Irish students who get involved with an glamorous older, married couple. The cast is excellent, with Joe Alwyn and Jemima Kirke playing Nick and Melissa, newcomer Alison Oliver playing the lead Frances, and Utopia (US) and Loki‘s Sasha Lane as Frances’ friend Bobbi. It aired in May on BBC Three in the UK, and failed to hit the highs of its predecessor – blame a different global context, or blame a meandering story that failed to capture the viewer imagination.
Crossfire (September)
Keeley Hawes stars in a three-part BBC One drama that tells the story of a brutal attack on a luxurious holiday resort in the Canary Islands. The miniseries is described as a nail-biting thriller about people forced to make monumental split-second life or death decisions, and the long-lasting consequences of their choices. Josette Simon, Anneika Rose, Lee Ingleby and Daniel Ryan co-star, from a screenplay by Apple Tree Yard author Louise Doughty. The series aired in September on BBC One. Read our review here.
Death Comes as the End (tbc)
With Agatha Christie adaptation The Pale Horse completing Sarah Phelps’ quintet of adaptations for the BBC in 2020, it’s the turn of a different voice on a very different kind of Christie novel. That voice? Vanity Fair and Five Days screenwriter Gwyneth Hughes. And that novel? Death Comes As The End, a murder mystery set not in the early 20th century, but in ancient Egypt. The arrival of a new concubine sends ripples through an Egyptian priest’s family. Originally announced back in 2018, updates have been thin on the ground for this one ever since.
Eric (2023)
From playwright and screenwriter Abi Morgan, creator of The Split (pictured) comes a tense Netflix thriller about a missing boy in 1980s Manhattan. Eric is the story of the boy’s father, a puppeteer on a children’s TV show, who finds solace in his friendship with the titular character – a monster who lives under his son’s bed. Casting and filming details are to be announced.
Everything I Know About Love (June)
Novelist and journalist Dolly Alderton turned screenwriter to adapt her own memoir Everything I Know About Love for the BBC. Described as “a generous, funny, warm-hearted and uplifting Sex & the City for Millennials, it’s the story of two young women Maggie and Birdy, who move to London and have to navigate relationships, flat-shares, heartache and friendship. Emma Appleton and Bel Powley lead the cast, and filming was completed in December 2021. All episodes are currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
Floodlights (May)
This one-off feature-length BBC Two drama tells the real-life story of former professional football player Andy Woodward, who courageously went public in 2016 with his experience of sexual abuse by his coach as a youth player. Woodward’s testimony helped hundreds of other male survivors of sexual abuse in and outside of the footballing world come forward. Floodlights is written by Control‘s Matt Greenhalgh and directed by Calm With Horses‘ Nick Rowland. Shameless and The Last Kingdom actor Gerard Kearns will star, alongside Jonas Armstrong, Morven Christie and Steve Edge. It’s currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
Four Lives (January)
Previously titled The Barking Murders, Four Lives is a three-part BBC drama based on real-life killer Stephen Port, and the aftermath of the four murders he committed. Port raped and murdered four men between 2014 and 2015, using Grindr to attract his victims. Jeff Pope, who previously penned The Moorside and Little Boy Blue, is the writer, with Neil McKay directing. Sheridan Smith and Jamie Winstone will star alongside Stephen Merchant as Port. The drama was postponed due to the ongoing criminal case, but finally aired on BBC One in January and is currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
Funny Woman (tbc)
Gemma Arterton plays the lead in this Sky comedy-drama adaptation of Nick Hornby’s Funny Girl, a novel about a woman who builds a career in 1960s British television sitcom after making her start in a seaside beauty pageant. The scripts have been written by Morwenna Banks, with Oliver Parker (Swimming With Men, Dads Army) directing. It’s pencilled in to air on Sky Max in late 2022, but no release date has yet been confirmed.
Granite Harbour (tbc)
Joining Guilt, Vigil and The Control Room (see below) as a new BBC Scotland drama will be Granite Harbour, a three-part series set in Aberdeen and starring Romario Simpson and Hannah Donaldson. It’s a crime drama about Simpson’s character, a Lance Corporal and new recruit to Police Scotland who undergoes a culture shock in his new Aberdeen life while investigating the murder of an oil industry baron. Filming started in May 2022.
Great Expectations (tbc)
From the writer and production team that brought us A Christmas Carol starring Guy Pearce comes Steven Knight’s second Dickens adaptation for the BBC Great Expectations. This one has a similarly starry cast, with Olivia Colman in the role of Miss Havisham (played most recently on screen by Gillian Anderson and Helena Bonham Carter), and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch‘s Fionn Whitehead as Pip, plus Hayley Squires, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Ashely Thomas, Trystan Gravelle, Owen McDonnell and – joy of joys! – Matt Berry. Lucy Forbes directs. No release date has been announced, but we’d expect this one to turn up on the BBC Christmas 2022 schedule.
Hard Cell (April)
Comedian-actor-writer Catherine Tate revisited her sketch show days with this new Netflix mockumentary set in a women’s prison. Tate writes, directs and plays multiple characters in the satirical comedy series about HMP Woldsley. Inside No. 9‘s Donna Preston, Poldark‘s Christian Brassington and Holby City‘s Lorna Brown co-star.
Heartstopper (April)
Now on Netflix is this eight-part half-hour live-action adaptation of Alice Oseman‘s beautiful graphic novel about Nick and Charlie, two grammar school boys who fall in love after they’re made to sit together in class one day. Kit Connor and Joe Locke will play the leads in a story that touches on LGBTQ+ lives, mental illness and much more. Oseman has adapted the book for screen. Netflix has already renewed the adaptation for series two and three.
HMS Murder (tbc)
If sober, philosophically probing true crime dramas are starting to wear you down, Channel 5 has the answer: Murder She Wrote meets Below Deck is the pitch for this original Channel 5 co-production about a cruise liner cabaret singer thrust back into his former life as a police detective when there’s a murder on board! HMS Murder (working title) sounds like a hoot that will bring together the sun, sea and exotic backdrops of Death in Paradise with a gossip and scandal-tinged murder mystery. Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators (pictured above) and Vera‘s Paul Matthew Thompson writes with Shetland and Silent Witness‘ Gordon Anderson directing.
Holding (March)
An Irish series this, but one that aired on ITV in the UK: four-part drama Holding comes adapted from the best-selling novel by writer and presenter Graham Norton. Directed by actor-director Kathy Burke, it was filmed largely in West Cork and stars Game of Thrones‘ Conleth Hill, Derry Girls‘ Siobhán McSweeney, The Virtues‘ Helen Behan and the brilliant Pauline McLynn of Father Ted and GameFace fame. It’s the story of an Irish police sergeant in a remote village who gets his first serious case when human remains are discovered on a local farm. It’s currently available to stream on ITV Hub.
Hotel Portofino (January)
Six-part period drama Hotel Portofino, which follows the travails of a British family who open a hotel on the Italian Riviera in the 1920s, landed on streamer BritBox in January 2022. Natascha McElhone, Anna Chancellor, Pasquale Esposito and Mark Umbers star in a story about money, class, politics and family reputation. The series will also air on ITV in 2023.
Inside Man (tbc)
The latest BBC One drama from former Doctor Who and Sherlock showrunner Steven Moffat is four-part crime thriller Inside Man. The twisting story is about a death row inmate in the US and a woman who’s trapped in a cellar under an English vicarage, whose lives interlink “in the most unexpected way”. The cast looks excellent and includes plenty of Moffat’s past collaborators in David Tennant, Dracula‘s Dolly Wells and Lydia West, and Mr Stanley Tucci. It’s currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK and on Netflix in the US and globally. Read our spoiler-free review here.
Kaos (2023)
Production details are currently thin on the ground for Kaos, which was announced some time ago, then went away, and is now being teased again by Netflix. What we do know is that it’s been created by The End of the F***ing World (pictured, above) writer Charlie Covell, and will be an eight-part “darkly funny, contemporary spin on the Greek myths”. One to keep an eye out for.
Karen Pirie (September)
A new detective brought a breath of fresh air to ITV in the form of Karen Pirie, the creation of novelist Val McDermid who’s also the literary source of ITV’s popular Wire in the Blood forensic pathology series. The new crime drama comes adapted from the first in McDermid’s five-book series The Distant Echo by Harlots and Save Me Too’s Emer Kenny. It’s about a young Scottish detective played by Vigil‘s Lauren Lyle, who is tasked with reopening cold cases. The first involves the 25-year-old death of a teenager whose unsolved murder has become the subject of a true crime podcast. It was made by Bodyguard and Line of Duty‘s World Productions and aired on ITV in September 2022. All three two-hour episodes are available to stream on ITV Hub.
Life After Life (April)
Kate Atkinson’s 2013 novel Life After Life is a masterpiece of imaginative fiction, so it’s no surprise that BBC One snapped up a TV adaptation. It’s the story of Ursula, a woman with the extraordinary power to keep being continually reborn into new and alternative versions of her life after she dies. Seemingly insignificant changes to people and circumstances set her on new courses every time – can she alter the course of history? Playwright Bash Doran (Traitors) adapted the novel into a stunning four-part series with a cast including Sian Clifford, James McArdle and lead Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit, Last Night in Soho). Stream it now on BBC iPlayer.
Lockwood & Co (2023)
Attack the Block’s Joe Cornish wrote and directed this Netflix adaptation of Jonathan Stroud’s supernatural adventure series about a London-set ghost-hunting detective agency run by two teenage boys and a girl with psychic powers. Filming took place in late 2021, and it’s scheduled for release on Netflix on January 27th 2023. One to look out for.
Magpie Murders (February)
One of a slate of original drama commissions for UK streamer BritBox, Anthony Horowitz has adapted for screen his own murder mystery novel Magpie Murders, the first of the writer’s Susan Ryeland series. Lesley Manville plays literary editor Ryeland (Manville), with Spall playing her client’s fictional 1950s detective Atticus Pünd. A dream cast for this six-part thriller, which landed on BritBox in February.
Marlow (tbc)
Another BritBox commission that shows the UK streamer is serious about making a splash in quality original drama, Marlow will be an eight-part thriller from Southcliffe and Red Riding’s Tony Grisoni, starring The Crown’s Claire Foy. It’s a modern-day crime fable based around two warring families “amid the unsettling and indelible landscape of the Thames Estuary,” or as Foy’s revenge-seeking character Evie Wyatt calls it, the Edgelands. As of November 2022, there’s been no updates on this one so expect it later rather than sooner.
Marriage (August)
From Stefan Golaszewski, the creator of excellent comedy-dramas Mum and Him & Her, came four-part BBC One drama Marriage. Nicola Walker and Sean Bean play a couple in a series billed to examine “in intimate detail the fears, frustrations and salvation of marriage and the comfort that can only be found in togetherness.” It aired in August on BBC One, and is currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
Maryland (July)
Playwright and screenwriter Lucy Kirkwood has transformed her 2021 play Maryland into this half-hour drama starring Hayley Squires (The Essex Serpent, Adult Material) , Zawe Ashton (Fresh Meat, Dreams of a Life) and Daniel Mays (Temple, Vera Drake). It tells the story of two women, both named Mary, taken into a police station to give evidence about their respective sexual assaults. The original piece was written in response to the police brutality at the vigil for murdered woman Sarah Everard and events surrounding the murders of multiple women in London 2021. It aired on BBC Two in June and is currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
Mayflies (2023)
Line of Duty‘s Martin Compston will star in this Scottish drama for the BBC based on Andrew O’Hagan’s award-winning novel of the same name. Compston is joined by Ashley Jensen (After Life) and Tony Curran (Doctor Who) in this two-part drama which commissioning editor Gaynor Holmes describes as “an intimate and devastating portrait of male friendship”. The plot follows friends Jimmy and Tully as they make friends in the magical summer of 1986 and then flashes forward 30 years to when their friendship is tested in tragic ways. Filming began in August 2022.
Mood (March)
Nicôle Lecky’s one-woman Royal Court stage show Superhoe, renamed Mood for TV, is getting the Fleabag treatment and being turned into a six-part BBC Three series. It’s the musical story of a would-be singer and rapper thrown out of home who moves in with a young woman who inducts her into the life of social media influencing and sex work. It aired on BBC Three in March and is currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
My Name is Leon (June)
This feature-length adaptation of Kit de Waal’s novel My Name is Leon aired on BBC One this summer. It’s the 1980s-set story of a nine-year-old biracial boy forced to cope with his mother’s breakdown. Writer-director Shola Amoo adapted the screenplay, with Kibwe Tavares directing, and Malachi Kirby and Monica Dolan among the cast. The drama is currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
Nolly (2023)
Before he returns to the showrunner position in Doctor Who, Russell T. Davies is bringing three-part drama Nolly to ITV. It’s the real-life story of actor Noele Gordon’s unceremonious sacking from long-running drama Crossroads in 1981. Gordon was famous for playing widow Meg Richardson in the soap for 18 years, and will be played by Helena Bonham-Carter in this dramatisation. It will be released on the new ITVX streaming service in 2023.
No Return (February)
ITV’s No Return is a Manchester-based four-part drama from Danny Brocklehurst (The Stranger, Shameless). It stars Sheridan Smith (pictured above) as the mother of a 16-year-old boy accused of a serious crime while on a family holiday in Turkey. Secrets unfurl as the family fights an alien legal system to free their son and get to the truth. It’s currently available to stream on ITV Hub.
One Day (tbc)
It’s early days for this adaptation of David Nicholls’ best-selling novel, which visits its main characters Emma and Dexter on the 15th of July every year over the decades from university to marriage and beyond. A film adaptation starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess was released in 2011, to mixed reviews, so this Netflix series will be another chance to capture the romance, humour and heartbreak of the original novel. This is Going to Hurt‘s Ambika Mod stars alongside Leo Woodall, soon to be seen in the second season of excellent US series The White Lotus. Filming began in July 2022 so we can expect this during 2023.
Payback (2023)
Peter Mullan (Westworld, Mum, Top of the Lake ) and Morven Christie (The Bay, The Replacement, pictured above) will star alongside Prasanna Puwanarajah (Line of Duty, Doctor Foster) in new ITV thriller Payback. From screenwriter Debbie O’Malley (Around the World in 80 Days, All Creatures Great and Small), it’s the Edinburgh-set story of Lexie Noble (Christie) who becomes entangled in a police operation designed to stop Peter Mullan’s crime lord Cal Morris. BritBox has the international rights.
Rain Dogs (2023)
Inspired by writer Cash Carraway’s memoir Skint Estate, this new eight-episode BBC-HBO co-produced drama will star This Country and Am I Being Unreasonable?’s Daisy May Cooper as a working class single mum skewering stereotypes and exploring the brutal realities of austerity Britain. Creator Carraway assures viewers that it won’t be “a woeful tale of poverty porn,” but a love story between a mother who refuses to give in, and her 10-year-old daughter. Filming began in Bristol in March 2022.
Ralph and Katie (October)
This six-part half hour is a spin-off from BBC One’s hit family drama The A Word, following the married lives of the titular characters, both of whom have Down’s Syndrome. The original series creator Peter Bowker wrote the show, which stars Leon Harrop and Sarah Gordy, alongside new and emerging disabled talent. All six episodes are currently available to stream on BBC iPlayer.
Rebus (2023)
Almost 15 years since the last episode of Rebus aired, starring John Hannah and later Ken Stott in the title role, a new revival is bringing back Ian Rankin’s Scottish detective. Billed as “a major reimagining”, the new six-part series will be set in contemporary Edinburgh and puts the crime-solver in his 30s, recently divorced and demoted to Detective Sergeant. It’s a new story by screenwriter Gregory Burke, and filming is set to begin in spring 2023 with an as-yet-unannounced cast.
Red Rose (August)
A contemporary teen horror series that premiered on BBC Three, Red Rose was written by Michael and Paul Clarkson (The Haunting Of Hill House). It’s an eight-part series about the relationship between teenagers and their online lives following Rochelle, a Bolton teen who downloads a mysterious app that sets in motion a series of terrifying events. Ultimately, say the Clarksons, “it’s the story of friendship told through the prism of a classic horror-thriller.” Filming took place in Bolton in September 2021, and the show premiered on BBC Three in August. Read our review here.
Riches (December)
From Empire to Succession, the complicated family lives of the super-wealthy are a continued source of fascination on screen. ITV ordered drama Riches from writer Abby Ajayi to mine that seam. The six-part drama revolves around successful businessman Stephen Richards, a specialist in cosmetics for black women, who’s on a winning streak until a dramatic event forces his grown-up children from two marriages to gather together and decide what happens next. Deborah Ayorinde and Hugh Quarshie star in the series, which lands on Prime Video globally on December 2nd, and on new streamer ITVX in the UK.
Ridley (August)
Line of Duty‘s Adrian Dunbar stars as a retired DI pulled back into the police service as a consultant on a complex murder case led by his former protégée DI Carol Farman (The Fall and Unforgotten‘s Bronagh Waugh). Over the course of four two-hour episodes, Dunbar’s Alex Ridley will consult on a series of thought-provoking criminal cases. It aired in August on ITV1 and is currently available to stream on ITV Hub.
Ripley (tbc)
Sherlock and Fleabag’s Andrew Scott will play Tom Ripley in a new TV adaptation of the Patricia Highsmith five-strong novel series for Showtime and Sky Atlantic. The first season will restage events as depicted in Anthony Minghella’s The Talented Mr Ripley, when a young grifter in 1960s New York is hired by a wealthy man to convince his wayward, hedonist son – played by Emma and Beast’s Johnny Flynn – to return home from Italy. Steven Zaillian (The Night Of, Schindler’s List) writes and directs, and filming took place in Italy in October 2021. There’s no release date yet.
Rules of the Game (January)
This four-part BBC thriller is themed around sexual politics in thew workplace and stars Maxine Peake (pictured) as the manager of a family run business who discovers a dead body in the office reception. So unfurls a story of historic misconduct told by a cast including Alison Steadman, Susan Wokoma and Rakhee Thakrar. It aired on BBC One back in January and all episodes are available on BBC iPlayer now.
SAS: Rogue Heroes (October)
A major new drama is on its way to BBC One, from Steven Knight, creator of Peaky Blinders and Taboo. The six-part drama is based on Ben Macintyre’s SAS: Rogue Heroes book, which charts the creation of the famed Special Forces unit. Knight has written the adaptation, which will tell a tale “celebrating the glory, action and camaraderie at the heart of this story” while delving into the psychology of the officers and men who formed the SAS in WWII. With real-life events given Knight’s visionary treatment, this one promises to be a spectacle with real depth. Jack O’Connell and Alfie Allen are among the cast.
Screw (January)
Inspired by his real-life experience as a civilian prison worker, writer Rob Williams (Killing Eve) brought a six-part prison drama to Channel 4. Screw promised to show “the uncensored, terrifying and often darkly funny reality of life as a prison officer in an all-male prison in 21st century Britain.” The story focuses on veteran officer Leigh, who’s trying to keep her past buried, and mouthy new recruit Rose. The cast includes Nina Sosanya, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell and Stephen Wight, and all episodes are currently available to stream on All4. It’s been renewed for a second series too.
Sherwood (June)
Six-part crime drama Sherwood came to BBC One from acclaimed playwright James Graham, the writer behind Quiz and Brexit: The Uncivil War. Set in post-industrial Nottinghamshire, where the drama was filmed, Sherwood is fictional but inspired in part by real events and tells the story of two murders that lead to one of the largest manhunts in British history. Two police officers have to set aside their differences to find the killer, against a socio-political backdrop of community divisions riven during the 1980s Miners’ Strikes. Lesley Manville, David Morrissey and Joanne Froggatt star in the BBC series which aired in June and will be followed up by a second series telling an entirely new story also inspired by real life. With spoilers, we explore the ending here.
Somewhere Boy (October)
With a similar premise to Sky One’s Two Weeks to Live, but a psychological drama instead of a knockabout comedy, this Channel 4 drama by Urban Myths‘ Pete Jackson is the story of a young man raised in isolation from society after his mother’s death, by a father who told him the outside world is filled with monsters. When the boy turns eighteen, he enters the world to find the person responsible for his mother’s death. It’s a terrific, tender drama well worth watching and it’s available to stream on All4 now.
Southwark (tbc)
Announced in late 2021, this one’s early in development so expect a little wait before it reaches screens. It’s coming to BritBox and inspired by Miranda Kaufmann’s award-winning historical book Black Tudors. It will be written by novelist and screenwriter Catherine Johnson and tell the story of Black characters living in England in the 17th century. Set in the 1600s, it will combine factual and fictional characters and tell the story of a Tudor England rarely seen in other period dramas.
Steeltown Murders (2023)
With a working title of Steeltown Murders, this factual drama by Manhunt (pictured above) and Safe House‘s Ed Whitmore is currently filming in Wales. The cast includes Philip Glenister, Steffan Rhodri, Keith Allen, Priyanga Burford and more, in a story set between two timelines in 1973 and the early 2000s, about the hunt for the killer of three women in Port Talbot. It’s a true-crime story about the pioneering use of DNA evidence that compares policing methods in different era. The four-part series will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in 2023.
Stonehouse (tbc)
A three-part drama based on the real-life story of disgraced Labour minister John Stonehouse is coming to ITV and Britbox, with Succession star Matthew Macfadyen in the lead role, alongside The Midwich Cuckoos‘ and It’s a Sin‘s Keeley Hawes in the role of Stonehouse’s wife Barbara (fittingly, seeing as Macfadyen and Hawes are also a married couple). The dramatisation is written by novelist and journalist John Preston, whose book A Very English Scandal was adapted for television by Russell T Davies. It’s the story of Labour MP Stonehouse vanishing from a Florida beach in 1974, intent on taking his own life, and the preceding scandal.
Supacell (tbc)
Announced in November 2021 is a six-part superhero series coming to Netflix from multi-hypenate creative Rapman, the writer-director of 2019 feature Blue Story and the 2018 Shiro’s Story shorts. Not much is yet known about Supacell, a fantasy drama telling the story of a random group of Black people from South London who unexpectedly develop superpowers. The cast will be led by Tosin Cole (pictured in Doctor Who above) and Nadine Mills. Filming is underway.
Sweetpea (tbc)
From Kirstie Swain, the screenwriter of Channel 4’s Pure (pictured above) comes a new eight-part series adapted from C.J. Skuse’s 2017 novel of the same name. It’s the story of a young woman who seems unremarkable on the surface and works as an editorial assistant in a British seaside town. Unfulfilled by her job, she turns to darker pursuits outside of work, because who would ever suspect her? The comedy-drama is coming to Sky Atlantic and no casting has yet been announced. Read our interview with Kirstie Swain about Pure, mental illness in TV drama and more.
Ten Percent (April)
An English-language adaptation of the hit French comedy-drama following a Parisian talent agency arrived in the UK on Prime Video from WIA and Twenty Twelve writer John Morton in April 2022. Filming took place in summer 2021 on the series, which welcomed a host of star cameos including Helena Bonham Carter, Kelly Macdonald and Jim Broadbent, all playing satirical versions of themselves. Jack Davenport leads the regular cast.
Ten Pound Poms (tbc)
Screenwriter Danny Brocklehurst has a new six-part drama coming to BBC One and Stan in Australia, with Brassic‘s Michelle Keegan, Game of Thrones‘ Faye Marsay and Trigger Point‘s Warren Brown in the cast. It’s the period story of a group of British people who emigrate to Australia under the ‘ten pound Pom’ scheme, wherein a ticket to the other side of the world only cost £10 (about £200 in today’s money). It’s a great ensemble cast and filming is taking place in Australia.
The Baby (July)
The Baby is a darkly comic horror for Sky Atlantic. The eight-episode first season was co-created by screenwriter Siân Robins-Grace (Sex Education) and Gangs of London production manager Lucy Gaymer. It was billed as a provocative, dark and funny story about a woman in her late thirties who’s unexpectedly landed with a baby that takes over her world. The cast includes The Duchess‘ Michelle de Swarte (pictured), who stars alongside Amira Ghazalla and Amber Grappy.
The Bastard Son and The Devil Himself (October)
Based on Sally Green’s celebrated book trilogy Half Bad, this is an eight-part one-hour Netflix fantasy drama. It’s about a teenager who has spent his life surveilled for signs that he may follow in the footsteps of his father – the world’s most feared Blood Witch. Giri/Haji creator Joe Barton adapted the series, with Andy Serkis among the producers, and it was released on Netflix just in time for Halloween It’s a terrific, fresh, realistic take on its fantasy ingredients led by a very strong cast. Read our review here.
The Confessions of Frannie Langton (tbc)
Adapted by Sara Collins from her own Costa Prize-winning novel of the same name, The Confessions of Frannie Langton is a four part murder mystery set in Georgian London. It follows the title character, born on a Jamaican slave plantation and transported as a ‘gift’ by the man who enslaved her to the home of a wealthy London couple who meet a grim fate. Was Frannie really responsible? Or is she being used? Karla-Simone Spence and Sophie Cookson (both pictured) will star alongside Patrick Martins. Filming started in Yorkshire in August 2021.
The Control Room (July)
Filming on this BBC One thriller from the producers of Sherlock began in August 2021 and it landed on BBC iPlayer in July 2022. Starring Agents of SHIELD‘s Iain de Caestecker in the lead role, it’s the story of an emergency call handler for the Scottish Ambulance Service, who receives a call one night that forces him to make a devastating decision that will have wide-reaching reverberations. Joanna Vanderham co-stars.
The Curse (February)
The minds behind two great, inventive comedies of recent years – People Just Do Nothing and Murder in Successville – have come together for new Channel 4 sitcom The Curse. A comedy caper set in early 80s London, the series follows a gang of small time crooks who unexpectedly found themselves part of one of the biggest gold heists in history, inspired in part by a true story. Allan Mustafa, Steve Stamp, Hugo Chegwin, Emer Kenny and Tom Davis star. Filming on the six-part comedy began in late summer 2021 and it aired on Channel 4 in February. All episodes are currently available to stream on All4.
The Devil’s Hour (October)
Peter Capaldi and Jessica Raine lead the cast of a new six-part “mind-bending” Amazon Prime Video thriller from writer Tom Moran, produced by Steven Moffat. It’s the story of Lucy (Raine) who suffers from terrifying visions every night at precisely the same time (the titular devil’s hour), and who becomes entangled with a series of brutal murders. Capaldi plays “a reclusive nomad driven by a murderous obsession” and is suitably unsettling in the role. Read our review and, once you’ve seen the series, our spoiler-filled explanation of its mysteries here.
The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies (tbc)
In this original six-part BBC One thriller, screenwriters Penelope and Ginny Skinner (pictured above) tell the story of two very different women, both of whom are being conned by the same man. Alice and Caroline have Rob in common, a celebrated ecopreneur who may well be trying to destroy them both. Inspired to fight against society’s glorification of the predator, The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies was commissioned in August 2020, so it’ll be a little while before we see it.
The Fuck-It Bucket (tbc)
Coming to Netflix, this is the eight-part story of a 17-year-old released from a long stint in hospital who feels as though life has passed her by. The years Mia spent being treated for anorexia had cost her a childhood, so she decides the way to catch up is to tick items off a bucket list. It’s written by newcomer Ripley Parker, the daughter of actor Thandiwe Newton and director Ol Parker. Casting is still to be announced.
The Gallows Pole (tbc)
You’re going to want to look out for this one. Director Shane Meadows (This is England, The Virtues), whose TV work usually airs on Channel 4, is making his BBC drama debut with an adaptation of Benjamin Myers’ acclaimed novel The Gallows Pole. It’s a true historical story about Yorkshire legend David Hartley and the Cragg Vale Coiners, who became the biggest fraudsters in British history. Meadows describes himself as buzzing about making his first period drama, produced by Element Pictures. The cast led by Michael Socha, with George McKay, Thomas Turgoose and Tom Burke, promises a real roster of the best young British talent.
The Gathering (2023)
A new six-part drama is coming to Channel 4 from novelist and screenwriter Helen Walsh (The Violators pictured, Brass, Once Upon a Time in England). The Gathering is a whodunnit putting a group of teenagers in the frame for a violent attack on one of their peers during an illegal rave on a Merseyside island. It’s a class-based drama, like recent BBC Three supernatural thriller Red Rose, which explores the very different worlds straddled by the series protagonist, Kelly, and the role of social media in our lives. With the producers of Line of Duty behind it, this will be a youth-skewed drama to look out for. Cast is still tba.
The Gold (tbc)
Filming began in April 2022 on this BBC drama about the infamous 1983 Brink’s Mat robbery, with a star cast including Preacher‘s Dominic Cooper and Paddington‘s Hugh Bonneville, along with Jack Lowden, Charlottle Spencer, Tom Cullen and more. Best of all, it’s written by Guilt creator Neil Forsyth, and if it achieves the dark laughs, twists and gripping plot of that Scottish thriller, we’ll be in for a treat.
The Ipcress File (March)
A new adaptation of Len Deighton’s spy thriller came to ITV in March (joining the extant 1965 film starring Michael Caine). The Ipcress File stars Gangs of London and Peaky Blinders‘ Joe Cole in the lead role of British spy Harry Palmer, who’s talked with a top-secret mission in exchange for avoiding a prison sentence. Tom Hollander and Lucy Boynton co-star in this adaptation by Trainspotting screenwriter John Hodge.
The Last Days of Marilyn Monroe (tbc)
Power, love, loyalty and politics all come to play in Dan Sefton’s (Trust Me) BBC adaptation of Keith Badman’s 2010 book The Final Years Of Marilyn Monroe. Narrowing the time-frame (as the working title suggests) Sefton’s drama was billed to take in the final six months of Monroe’s life until her death in 1962 at the age of 36. We first heard about this one back in April 2019, but since then there’s been no news about casting or filming, so it’s a bit of an unknown at this point.
The Lazarus Project (June)
This one needs to be on your radar: Giri/Haji creator Joe Barton has written an eight-part action thriller starring I May Destroy You and Gangs of London‘s Paapa Essiedu. It’s the story of a man recruited into an organisation formed to stop global catastrophes, who ends up reliving the same day again and again. Strike‘s Tom Burke, The Bodyguard‘s Anjli Mohindra and Jonathan Creek‘s Caroline Quentin co-star. It formerly went by the title ‘Extinction’ and all eight episodes will be available to stream on NOW from Thursday the 16th of June. Read our review here.
The Light In The Hall / Y Golau (May)
Written by Murdered By My Boyfriend‘s Regina Moriarty, this six-part psychological thriller for S4C and Channel 4 is about a journalist obsessed by the murder of a woman from her own home town. They were both once part of the same friendship group but fell out as teenagers. Like huge Welsh hit Keeping Faith, it’s a bilingual drama filmed and broadcast in both Welsh and English. The cast is great, with Utopia‘s Alexandra Roach, Misfits and Game of Thrones‘ Iwan Rheon and The Thick of It and No Offence‘s Joanna Scanlan.
The Lovers (tbc)
Coming to Sky in 2023 is new original drama The Lovers, which stars Johnny Flynn (Emma., Lovesick) and Roisin Gallagher (The Fall, The Dry). It’s about two people who couldn’t be more wrong for each other discovering that maybe they’re exactly what the other needs. Gallagher plays Janet, a Belfast supermarket worker, and Flynn plays Seamus, a political broadcaster with a celebrity girlfriend who needs taking down a peg or two. It’s being billed as a “sexy, funny, fight-y love story”. Game of Thrones‘ Conleth Hill co-stars.
The Midwich Cuckoos (June)
John Wyndham’s classic 1957 sci-fi got a modern TV adaptation courtesy of The Night Manager and Hanna writer David Farr. The eight part series updates the novel to the present day and set the action in a commuter town south of London, where the local women all mysteriously fall pregnant at the same time and give birth to a cohort of very unusual children. The most famous adaptation to date was cult favourite Village of the Damned. Keeley Hawes and Max Beesley star. Read more about the adaptation here.
The Red Zone (tbc)
Sports writers Barney Ronay and Jonathan Liew are behind this six-part half-hour comedy “about football, but also not about football,” which was announced by Netflix in late 2020. Director Sam Mendes is executive producing through his Neal Street Productions company. No casting or further details have yet been confirmed for this one.
The Responder (January)
Filming begain in May 2021 on this five-part BBC Two series from new screenwriter and former police officer Tony Schumacher, who’s been mentored by Jimmy McGovern as part of a BBC Writers Room initiative. The Responder will star The Hobbit and Sherlock‘s Martin Freeman as officer Chris, who works a series of night shifts in Liverpool, alongside his rookie new partner Rachel (Adelayo Adedayo). The series is excellent, and an early contender for best new drama of the year. Read our review here.
The Rig (tbc)
In November 2020, Amazon Prime Video green-lit this six-episode supernatural thriller from Line of Duty and Bodyguard director John Strickland, written by David Macpherson. Filmed in Scotland, it’s set onboard the Kishorn Bravo oil rig in the North Sea. The crew finds itself marooned on the rig by a mysterious fog that cuts off communication with the outside world. Line of Duty‘s Martin Compston (pictured), Owen Teale and Rochenda Sandall will star, alongside Iain Glen, Mark Bonnar and more.
The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle (tbc)
Now this sounds like a bit of alright. Adapted from Stuart Turton’s novel of the same name, it’s a seven-part murder mystery coming to Netflix. The story’s a high-concept thriller about a woman trying to solve a murder who keeps waking up in somebody else’s body every time she gets close to the answer. Sophie Petzal (The Last Kingdom, Blood) is adapting it, and the announcement only arrived in late 2020, so don’t expect it for a little while yet. Casting is tba.
The Sixth Commandment (tbc)
Following on from the gripping A Very British Scandal, screenwriter Sarah Phelps is back with another drama inspired by a true story. The Sixth Commandment (thou shalt not kill, if we’re remembering Sunday School right) dramatises the deaths of Peter Farquhar (Timothy Spall) and Ann Moore-Martin (Ann Reid) and explores the role of the manipulative student who targeted them and the complicated criminal investigation that ensued. Phelps wrote the scripts with the support of Peter and Ann’s families, and the drama is described as a heart-breaking and sensitive celebration of their lives. Filming began in June 2022.
The Suspect (August)
Poldark, Being Human and The Hobbit‘s Aidan Turner plays clinical psychologist Dr Joe O’Loughlin in this new five-part ITV drama from the producers of Line of Duty and The Pembrokeshire Murders. Turner’s character becomes embroiled in an investigation into the death of a young woman, led by DI Ruiz (Shaun Parkes) and DS Devi (Anjli Mohindra). It aired weekly from August 2022, and you can read our spoiler-filled episode one review here.
The Three (tbc)
Another BBC drama commission based on a book series, The Three, “an international thriller with a supernatural twist”, was announced in late 2017 but there’s been no news since then. The premise of Sarah Lotz’ trilogy sees four planes crash on the same day in four different countries, leaving three children as the miraculous survivors… Wolf Hall’s Peter Straughan was attached as adapting this eight-part drama but as yet, it’s still to appear on his IMDb credits. We’ll keep you posted if more arrives.
The Tourist (January)
Producer-writers Harry and Jack Williams (Fleabag, Baptiste, The Missing, Liar) are back with a six-part BBC-HBO Max drama set and filmed in South Australia. The Tourist is an outback noir about a British man pursued through the Australian outback by a tank truck. When the man awakens in a hospital with no memory of who he is or how he got there, his search for answers takes him to some unsettling places. Chris Sweeney (Back to Life) directs, with The Fall‘s Jamie Dornan leading the cast. It was BBC One’s big New Year’s Day drama for 2022.
The Undeclared War (June)
Channel 4 teamed up with Peacock on this six-part cyber thriller written by Wolf Hall’s Peter Kosminsky. It’s set in 2024, as a team of GCHQ cyber specialists secretly work to fend off a cyber attack on the UK electoral system. There’s an impressive cast, from Mark Rylance (pictured above in Bridge of Spies), to Adrian Lester, Alex Jennings, Simon Pegg, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and newcomer Hannah Khalique-Brown. It aired in June on Channel 4.
The Walk-In (October)
This explosive true-crime drama tells the story of how a Neo-Nazi plan to kill an MP was foiled by an inside man. The five-episode ITV series stars Stephen Graham (Line of Duty) as activist Matthew Collins, a reformed Neo-Nazi turned investigative journalist, who tries to stop attempts to radicalise young boys by infiltrating Far Right groups. Written by BAFTA-winning screenwriter Jeff Pope, the series is available as a boxset on ITV Hub. Read our review here.
Then Barbara Met Alan (March)
This new drama from the brilliant Jack Thorne and Genevieve Barr tells the real-life story of disability campaigners Barbara Lisicki and Alan Holdsworth, who met as cabaret performers and went on to promote the Direct Action Network who protested and campaigned for disabled rights. Ruth Madeley and Arthur Hughes (pictured) lead the cast, and the feature-length drama is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer.
The Woman in the Wall (tbc)
This six-part Gothic detective thriller starring Ruth Wilson (The Affair, Luther, His Dark Materials) and Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders, Bad Sisters, Good Luck to You Leo Grande) is coming to the BBC and Showtime in the US. It explores the shocking history of Ireland’s “Magdalene Laundry” institutions, and tells the story of Lorna (Wilson), a former inmate of the Laundries, who wakes up one morning to find a corpse in her house and herself under investigation for murder. There’s no release date as yet.
Then You Run (tbc)
Then You Run (previously known as You) will be an eight-part thriller coming to Sky. Filming started in June 2021 in the UK and Morocco on this adaptation of the Zoran Drvenkar novel, which tells the story of Tara O’Rourke, a young woman on the run across Europe after committing a deadly crime. She’s pursued by a dangerous gangster and a serial killer known only as ‘The Traveller’. The Capture writer-director Ben Chanan has written the adaptation.
This Is Going To Hurt (February)
Everybody should read Adam Kay’s excruciating but brilliant and moving memoir of his time as a junior doctor, then they should immediately buy a copy for a friend. The BBC Two adaptation, written by Kay (he left medicine for comedy writing years ago) and starring Ben Whishaw and Ambika Mod, is even better than the book and a must-see (though perhaps not if you’re due to give birth in the near future). It started on February the 8th on BBC One and is available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer.
Three Little Birds (tbc)
From writer, actor, comedian and campaigner Sir Lenny Henry (pictured above in Doctor Who) comes a six-part ITV drama inspired by Henry’s mother’s experiences emigrating from Jamaica to Great Britain in the 1960s. It’s the story of vivacious sisters Leah and Chantelle, and their bible-loving companion Hosanna, as they travel from St Anne’s in Jamaica to settle in the UK. “This series will be a tribute to the giants who came before us and walked cold streets to create new lives for themselves,” says creator Henry. Russell T Davies is executive producing.
Tom Jones (tbc)
Praise for 2018’s Vanity Fair adaptation, scheduled opposite Bodyguard in 2018, was drowned out somewhat by the hit political thriller, but there was plenty of it, and deservingly so. Good news then, that ITV has brought screenwriter Gwyneth Hughes back to tackle another classic novel – Henry Fielding’s 1749 book Tom Jones. Filming started in November 2021 in Northern Ireland, with a cast including Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham alongside leads Solly McLeod and Sophie Wilde (pictured above).
Trigger Point (January)
Line of Duty‘s Vicky McClure plays bomb disposal expert Lana Washington in this new ITV thriller from the Jed Mercurio stable. Written by Daniel Brierley and executive produced by Mercurio, it’s the story of a front-line bomb disposal pro whose squad is pushed to the limits tackling a terrorist threat to London. Read our reviews here.
Truelove (tbc)
The wonderful Julie Walters will play a retired senior police officer opposite The Wire‘s Clarke Peters as an ex-special forces vet in this new six-part Channel 4 drama. They’re joined by Sue Johnston, Phil Davis, Peter Egan and more in a series about a group of people in their 60s and 70s who reunite at a friend’s wake and make a drunken pact to help one another shuffle off this mortal coil with dignity and at a time of their choosing. Obviously, things don’t go smoothly. Written by Humans screenwriter Iain Weatherby and co-created by The End of the F***ing World‘s Charlie Covell, Truelove is being billed as a darkly comic drama and thriller.
Wahala (tbc)
This BBC series, described as “Big Little Lies meets Girlfriends meets Peckham” is adapted from Nikki May’s novel of the same name, published in January 2022. It’s about Simi, Ronke and Boo, three 30-something Anglo-Nigerian women living in London whose friendship is shaken by the arrival of the beautiful, charismatic Isobel, with tragic consequences.
We Are Not Alone (November)
Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond of Ghosts and Horrible Histories fame have written a two hour sci-fi comedy special that airs on Dave in November. It’s set in a post alien-invasion world and “explores the culture clash between humankind and its new alien masters, who are trying to make sense of a confusing planet,” according to the official announcement. The cast features Taskmaster favourite Mike Wozniak, the brilliant Ellie White and Vicki Pepperdine, Rob Delaney and loads of great names.
White Stork (tbc)
Formerly known as Spadehead, White Stork is a 10-episode political drama coming to Netflix courtesy of Eleven, the British production compnay behind Sex Education. Tom Hiddleston (The Avengers, The Night Manager – pictured above) stars as James Cooper, whose secret past is unearthed when he’s vetted in preparation for a parliamentary election. It was creted by Jericho and Meadowlands‘ Christopher Dunlop, with Taboo‘s Kristoffer Nyholm directing.
Wilderness (tbc 2023)
Coming to Amazon Prime is a new drama starring Doctor Who, The Cry and The Serpent‘s Jenna Coleman and The Invisible Man‘s Oliver Jackson-Cohen. Wilderness is based on the book of the same name by B.E. Jones and is being billed as “a twisted love story” in which a woman plans to take revenge on her cheating husband on a marriage-resetting trip through America’s national parks, when “a dream holiday turns into a living nightmare.”
Witchfinder (March)
A newcomer to BBC Two from the writer-directors of the excellent This Time With Alan Partridge is historical comedy Witchfinder. Set in 1647, it’s the story of a failing witchfinder played by Tim Key (stand-up, poet, actor, Side Kick Simon from loads of Alan Partridge shows and most importantly, Taskmaster task consultant), on a horseback road-trip through East Anglia with his latest captee, played by Daisy May Cooper (writer-creator of This Country, the brilliant Kerry Mucklowe on screen and people’s champion of Taskmaster series 10). Six half-hour episodes aired from March on BBC Two.
Why Didn’t They Ask Evans? (April)
Hugh Laurie (pictured above in BBC political drama Roadkill) has adapted Agatha Christie’s 1934 novel as a Britbox original. It’s the story of a vicar’s son and socialite duo played by Will Poulter and Lucy Boynton, who become amateur detectives and set out to solve a crime when they discover a dying man asking the titular question. Production began in June 2021, with a very fine British comedy cast, and the adaptation is due to air exclusively on Britbox in Spring 2022.
Wolf (tbc)
Not to be confused with Sky crime drama Wolfe, this new six-part crime thriller is coming to BBC One. It’s adapted from Mo Hayder’s series of Jack Caffery novels by Megan Gallagher and stars The Midwich Cuckoos‘ Ukweli Roach in the lead role of DI Caffery. Joining Roach in the cast are Doctor Who‘s Sacha Dhawan, Game of Thrones‘ Iwan Rheon, Line of Duty‘s Owen Teale and Sian Reese-Williams, and Juliet Stevenson. It’s being made by Sherlock producers Hartswood Films.
Catch up on the new British TV shows that aired in 2021 here.