Doctor Who Series 14 News, Rumours, Cast, Episodes & Where to Watch

WARNING: Includes SIGNPOSTED set report SPOILERS AND RUMOURS AT THE BOTTOM OF THE PAGE.

Series 14 of Doctor Who will be extra-special as it ushers in a brand-new era in unique circumstances. In Series 13 we bade farewell to Jodie Whittaker and showrunner Chris Chibnall, and before the series finished airing the BBC announced Russell T Davies was returning as showrunner and the new Doctor would be Ncuti Gatwa.

And then the explosive Series 13 finale ‘The Power of the Doctor’ threw a big old sonic spanner in the works. When Whittaker regenerated, instead of getting a sneak peek at Gatwa as the new Doctor (as we have with all other modern Doctor Who regenerations), we got the surprise twist of David Tennant returning.

We now know that Tennant will be the official Fourteenth Doctor for the three 60th anniversary episodes, with Gatwa apparently playing Fifteen, the only hint of him so far being a two-second appearance in the 60th anniversary trailer where he shouts ‘someone tell me what the hell is going on here!’ Well quite, Ncuti.