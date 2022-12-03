Gangs of London Season 3: What the Explosive Ending of Season 2 Means for the Show’s Future

Marian Wallace

Marian’s arc between the start of season one and the end of season two is something of a descent into hell. Wife of Finn, mother of Jacqueline (Valene Kane), Billy (Brian Vernel) and Sean, Marian began as a family woman. But after the revelation of her husband’s affair and plan to leave her, her betrayal by Ed and Sean’s anarchic take over has changed her. Initially joined forces with Finn’s mistress Floriana (Arta Dobroshi), and supplying weapons to Luan to distribute, she’s taking control for herself. But she pushes Sean too far. When Billy’s arm arrives in the post from Elliot she discourages Sean from going to Billy’s rescue. “Forget Billy, Billy’s gone,” she says. Sean blames her for Billy’s fate and almost strangles his mother and says he never wants to see her again.

But by the end Sean is in prison and Marian has a prime spot at the table…

Elliot

In the year since the end of season one, Elliot has become a killer for hire for the Investors, hopping from country to country carrying out hits. What Elliot wants more than anything is to save his dad, but the investors are keeping him in a secret location as collateral to keep Elliot under the thumb. But when the revelation surfaces that Sean is in fact NOT DEAD Elliot has a chance to get his dad out of the country.

But a last minute decision to help Shannon and rescue Ed changes everything for Elliot. While his father waits for him at the airport Sean has sent a goon to assassinate him. When Elliot discover it was Sean who betrayed him it pushes him over the edge. A mission to destroy Sean in Paris results in extensive loss of life – Elliot’s a full on criminal now, and by the end of the series has vowed to take everything Sean ever had.

Saba and Faz

The young surviving members of the Algerian gang have been through a lot. Saba (Jahz Armando), one of the few characters who had no interest in organized crime, was dragged into the fray by Sean, who she later betrays on the instruction of Elliot. Koba sniffs her out and instructs her cousin Hakim (Aymen Hamdouchi) to kill her. Hakim has betrayed her uncle Basem (Salem Kali) already and under extreme pressure Saba kills him. Now she’s taken a life there’s no going back. She and Faz (Fady Elsayed), who has also seen extreme carnage and nearly died, are still alive but are small time players likely in hiding.

Asif and Lale

In a final episode twist we learn that Asif has in fact NOT killed Lale (Narges Rashidi). The two have a long standing rivalry after Asif killed Lale’s husband and Lale killed Asif’s son. Lale, whose Kurdish gang rescued Sean, is later horribly betrayed by him when rather than saving her, he returns her to Asif. But Asif says he wants an ally, a fellow exile, who will help him take back what has been stolen. Asif is NOT in the hotel room where the rival gangs meet, he’s in a separate, rather nicer room, making a deal with Lale. It is worth noting that as far as we know, none of the others know Lale is alive. Lale will also be hell bent on revenge for Sean’s betrayal (the two were lovers). Asif is never going to forgive Lale for killing his son but for the time being she might be a powerful weapon. Only season three will tell exactly how long they work together before one attempts to kill the other.