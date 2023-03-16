A Town Called Malice Cast: Tahirah Sharif, Martha Plimpton, Jack Rowan & More

If you love the 1980s – specifically, the neon-lit, Talking Heads-blaring, Delboy swagger of the 1980s Cockney – then Sky’s new crime thriller A Town Called Malice is right up your street.

Meet the Lords

Created by The Sweeney’s Nick Love, this eight-part drama centres on the Lord family, a South London gang whose criminal heyday might be behind them, but who are still up for causing trouble. After a spot of bother with a rival gang (and leaving a policeman for dead), they flee to Spain’s Costa del Sol to lay low, and in amongst the pina coladas and palm trees realise they have a chance to recapture their former glory and become criminal top dogs once more.

The series premiered on Sky Max at 9pm on Thursday 16th March, and the full box-set is already available to watch on NOW.

Who’s in the cast of A Town Called Malice? Get your cocktail umbrellas ready and cop a load of this, sunshine…