The Devil’s Hour Review: Peter Capaldi Stars in Amazon’s Twisty High-Concept Thriller

For most of the six episode run time of The Devil’s Hour, created by Tom Moran and co-exec produced by Steven Moffat and Sue Vertue, it is not entirely clear what the hell is even going on. Lucy (Jessica Raine) is having nightmares about things that never happened and visions of tragedies yet to occur. Her son Isaac is a strange little boy who repeats back things said to him, has multiple imaginary friends and displays no emotion ever – he’s not autistic, he’s not schizophrenic and the latest in the line of doctors working with Lucy and Isaac (played by Meera Syal) doesn’t know what’s wrong with him either.

Meanwhile, somewhere, sometime, Lucy is in a room with strange old man Gideon (Peter Capaldi). She has bruises all over her face, and he is handcuffed to the table. “What’s the worst thing that you have ever experienced?” he asks. The answer to that question and many, many more are not revealed until the final episode.

It’s a blessing and a curse. For a high profile and genuinely creepy mystery it keeps the audience guessing right til the end, making The Devil’s Hour extremely compulsive viewing. On the downside, it means the final episode is incredibly exposition heavy, cramming in solutions, metaphysics, massive themes, philosophy and more, mostly delivered from that room in episode one. It’s a lot.

In fact, The Devil’s Hour as a whole, is a lot. What’s up with Isaac? Why is Lucy waking every night at 3.33? Who is the driver of the mysterious red van? Throw in two child abductions many years apart, a handful of murders, gang warfare, a love story and a family dispute, ghosts (or not), Lucy’s sick mother, and an incredibly bleak world view and you have a very ambitious show that spins too many plates, and gets its shoelaces tied up in the multiple plot threads. Which is not to say this isn’t a good show – it’s glossy, the dialogue is well-written and the cast, for the most part, shines.