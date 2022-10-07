Good Omens Series 2: New Characters and Cast Photos Revealed, Release Date Teased

Quelin Sepulveda will play a new angel called Muriel

Newcomer Quelin Sepulveda confirmed she found out she had been cast while home alone wearing her pyjamas. Her new character is Muriel, a ‘curious’ angel who has spent six thousand years in the same heavenly office filing things, wishing for something interesting to happen. Gaiman explained he wrote the role because he realised Good Omens didn’t have any ‘good’ angels.

Sepulveda explains it will be the naive Muriel’s first time on earth: ‘It was so fun trying to figure out how she would interact with it all.’

The Sandman’s Donna Preston will play new character Mrs Sandwich

Gaiman confirmed Donna Preston – who played Despair in The Sandman – will play the amusingly named Mrs Sandwich. ‘We’re never quite clear on her profession,’ Gaiman said, ‘but she’s definitely in Soho.’

NYCC fans got an exclusive teaser clip of Good Omens Series Two

Neil Gaiman introduced the clip, explaining fans would see Quelin’s new character, as well as Nina and Mrs Sandwich, beginning with Nina – whose love life is seemingly doomed – receiving passive aggressive texts (which were apparently enormous fun to write) from a character called Lindsay.

While the amusing clip hasn’t been released publicly yet, and wasn’t shown on the live stream, we did get audio. We heard Nina defending herself to Mrs Sandwich, claiming to be perfectly happy with her love life, while Mrs Sandwich is distracted by the sight of someone who’s ‘got a sense of humour or an interesting kink’.

It sounds as though the person she saw was new angel Muriel dressed unconvincingly as a police officer, because the scene then cuts across the road to Aziraphale answering the door to Muriel. who greets him by saying ”Ello, ‘ello, ‘ello, what’s all this then?’ Aziraphale humours her ridiculous claim that she’s ‘a human police officer’, much to her open delight, and acquiesces to her request to come inside so she can ‘unobtrusively monitor him’. He makes her a cup of tea which he has to explain she’s supposed to drink.