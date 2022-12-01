Taskmaster Series 15 Line-Up Confirmed: Frankie Boyle, Jenny Eclair, Kiell Smith-Bynoe and more

Frankie Boyle

After four memorable years on Mock The Week and presenting his own BBC Two chat show, Frankie Boyle’s New World Order, since 2017, we’re sure you’re familiar with this Scottish stand-up’s particularly unforgiving brand of comedy. As the clips above prove, it’s usually best to get your winces prepared before you start watching a Frankie Boyle set, so it’ll be interesting to see how he fares up against the wrath of Greg Davies. We’re expecting sub-zero f***s given all round.

Jenny Eclair

A former Loose Women panellist, co-creator of Grumpy Old Women and stand-up veteran, Jenny Eclair will take no nonsense whatsoever, and we can’t wait. There’s nary a filter in sight when Eclair gets going (we wouldn’t go playing the clip above in the middle of the office, for instance) so we doubt we’ll get many episodes in before she makes Alex Horne go all unnecessary.

Kiell Smith-Bynoe

He’s best-known for his portrayal of the happy-go-lucky Mike Cooper in Ghosts, and if Smith-Bynoe’s practical skills are anything as hopeless as Mike’s, we’ll be in for a treat when it comes to the building and inventing tasks.

After seeing his fresh, fast-paced sketch show Red Flag, we’re hoping he’ll bring some of this quick-thinking creativity to the show as well.

Mae Martin

If their standup is anything to go by, Canadian-born Mae Martin is going to be an effortlessly relatable, delightfully self-deprecating hot mess on Taskmaster, and we can’t wait. They’re also known for their BAFTA-nominated performance in semi-autobiographical romantic comedy Feel Good on Netflix, which they star in alongside former Taskmaster alumnus Charlotte Ritchie.

Ivo Graham

Eton-educated Graham has devoted a lot of his standup to his privileged upbringing when appearing on shows like Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo and Russell Howard’s Stand Up Central. He also appeared on Have I Got News For You and Richard Osman’s House of Games, as well as alongside Series 14 contestant Fern Brady in the Dave travelogue British As Folk.