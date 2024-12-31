The Must-Watch Movies Coming in 2025

Superman

July 11

It all starts with Superman. Okay, the first superhero isn’t actually the focus of the first entry in the new DC Universe inaugurated by James Gunn and Peter Safran. That honor goes to the animated series Creature Commandos. But it is the first of Gunn’s feature films in the new universe, and easily the most important.

Gunn debuts his personal vision of Superman, here played by David Corenswet, and throws him into a world already filled with superheroes (not to mention viewers worn down by Zack Snyder’s dour approach to the character). Still, the first trailer was refreshingly wholesome in its introduction to Krypto, the Superdog! And Gunn boasts a cast that includes Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, and (most importantly) Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen. Clearly, Gunn’s Superman aspires to once again make viewers believe a man can fly. – JG

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

July 25

Never ones to be outdone, Marvel offers its own take on foundational, but often disregarded as cheesy, superheroes two weeks after Superman via The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Marvel’s first family has made it to screen many times before, but this is the first time Reed Richards and company have received the MCU treatment.

A leaked teaser featuring the team in an alternate 1960s, complete with a pitch-perfect Pedro Pascal as Mr. Fantastic and a rousing theme by Michael Giacchino, already set many fans’ hearts aflutter. A veteran of WandaVision, director Matt Shakman seems like the right choice to introduce the Fantastic Four as a family of explorers to the MCU, and steer the franchise in the right direction. Oh, it also has got Galactus (voiced by Ralph Ineson) going for it… which is nice. – JG

The Naked Gun

August 1

Remakes, reboots, and reimaginings are always a roll of the dice. But in the case of The Naked Gun reboot, getting one-third of the Lonely Island in Akiva Schaffer to direct and co-write the movie is smart. After all, he recently just helmed the better-than-it-ever-needed-to-be Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers movie. And getting Liam Neeson to take on the role of Lt. Frank Drebin? That’s just inspired.

Before being synonymous for his lethal deadpan delivery in the silliest of spoof movies—Airplane!, The Naked Gun, Scary Movie 3—Leslie Nielsen was a serious(ish) actor who did everything from hard sci-fi like Forbidden Planet to wholesome primetime Disney television via Swamp Fox. Liam Neeson has a similarly… shall we say eclectic career catalogue? Which is perfect for a late in life turn to dour straight man says the damndest things. Pamela Anderson also stars. – DC

The Battle of Baktan Cross

August 8

Leonardo DiCaprio is starring in a Paul Thomas Anderson movie. We’ll repeat that for you so it can fully sink in: one of the last great movie stars who came out of the ‘90s is working with one of our greatest modern auteurs, who also is a Gen-X success story who blew up in the Clinton Years. Not a lot else is officially known about the movie, but it also stars Regina Hall, Benicio del Toro, and recent Licorice Pizza collabs Alana Haim and Sean Penn. It’s also apparently a crime thriller, so perhaps something closer to Boogie Nights Act Three Anderson, as opposed to Licorice Pizza basking in Act One of that ‘70s San Fernando Valley throwback. – DC

Nobody 2

August 15

Remember when former funny guy Bob Odenkirk played an absolutely credible and terrifying assassin who could beat the shit out of you? Well, he’s doing it again. Coolio. – DC

Saw XI

September 26

It’s impressive that the ultra low-budget Saw launched a series that will reach an 11th entry. That’s especially true since it killed off antagonist John Kramer (Tobin Bell) in part three, and yet found a way to keep bringing him back without resorting to zombie tactics.

At this point, we don’t know anything about Saw XI other than the fact that it comes from director Kevin Greutert and writers Patrick Melton and Marcus Dunstan. But it will probably involve lots of stomach-churning set-pieces and more of Kramer’s questionable self-help psychology. – JG

The Bride!

September 26

Wolf Man isn’t the only Universal reboot (or at least Universal-inspired) we’re getting in 2025. The Bride! puts a modern twist on Bride of Frankenstein, considered by most to be the best of the classic monster movies.

The sophomore directorial outing of actor Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Bride! stars Jessie Buckley as the Bride and Christian Bale as the Monster. It’s not clear what type of tone Gyllenhaal will take, but the exclamation point in the title suggests that The Bride! will be a bit more playful than her first movie, The Lost Daughter. – JG

Tron: Ares

October 10

We stand by the assertion that Tron: Legacy is underrated. While the screenplay to that movie was a bit all over the place, director Joseph Kosinski (him again) made it a sensory overload of visual and aural wonderment. And we didn’t even mention that beautiful Daft Punk score yet. Alas, it looks like we will never get a sequel following up on its intriguing cliffhanger.

We are getting yet another legacy sequel quasi-reboot though in Tron: Ares, a movie from director Joachim Rønning (The Young Woman and the Sea, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil) and which sees Jared Leto take over the franchise as a computer program who has been sent from the world of Tron into our real world. But is Ares friend or foe to man, the star of a good movie, or another Morbius? Well, getting Jeff Bridges back and Gillian Anderson joining the cast is hopefully a good start. – DC

The Black Phone 2

October 17

Yes, it is yet another horror sequel, and this one from Blumhouse Productions too. But its pride of place in the heart of October suggests a level of confidence that is promising. Memories of how effective a little genre exercise the first Black Phone was in 2021 also help. Admittedly, part of that success stems from the Joe Hill novella the last movie is based on. But a lot of it also comes down to a director as talented as Scott Derrickson, a screenwriter as clever as C. Robert Cargill, and a star as daring as Ethan Hawke letting it all hang out. Seriously, how many other Oscar-nominated thesps would agree to play a child predator/serial killer in a horror movie?

Somehow, though, they were all convinced to come back, even after Hawke’s “the Grabber” got grabbed straight to hell at the end of the last one. Their returns have us open-minded to see where they could take us next. – DC

Mortal Kombat 2

October 25

Look, if you’re the type of person who would watch a Mortal Kombat movie, then you’re probably going to love Mortal Kombat 2. Don’t believe me? How many of you have seen Mortal Kombat: Annihilation? Exactly.

Honestly, director Simon McQuoid did a fine enough job with 2021’s Mortal Kombat, overcoming limitations in the script (it’s all leading up to the tournament? Not the actual tournament?) to turn out a solid actioner. Jeremy Slater (Godzilla x Kong, Moon Knight) scripts the sequel, which will see Lewis Tan’s Cole Young actually participating in the Mortal Kombat tournament… we hope. – JG

Bugonia

November 7

Sometimes you wonder if producers or executives are aware of how prescient and timely the material they’re greenlighting actually is. That’s a thought that certainly crossed our mind regarding Bugonia, a strange and devilish sounding new feature from the maestro of the strange and devilish, Yorgos Lanthimos. Reteaming with his frequent muse Emma Stone, this remake of Jang Joon-hwan’s Save the Green Planet sees Stone cast as a high-powered pharmaceutical CEO. She also is the target for a conspiracy theory-obsessed recluse (Jesse Plemons), who becomes so convinced Stone is an alien that he kidnaps her to prove it.

Likely more odd and perverse than its synopsis suggests—the film is also described as a sci-fi comedy—the movie leans into the satirical cynicism that informs many of Lanthimos’ best films, be they comedies (The Favourite), horror (Killing of a Sacred Deer), or once in a while just plain delightfulness (Poor Things). We’re not sure where Bugonia will land on that spectrum, but we are eager to find out. – DC

Predator: Badlands

November 7

Even three decades later, few action or sci-fi movies can match the sheer gonzo energy of 1987’s Predator, not even the three sequels that followed. However, director Dan Trachtenberg brought some excitement back to the series with his excellent period piece Prey, which saw a Predator fight a Comanche woman (Amber Midthunder) in 1719.

Trachtenberg will continue to redefine the franchise with Predator: Badlands, going into the future instead of the past. Elle Fanning stars in a dual role as twin sisters trying to survive a wasteland. That plot sounds similar to 2010’s Predators, which is a solid film, but here’s hoping Tractenberg can find a new direction. – JG

The Running Man

November 7

Okay, I know that the Arnold Schwarzenegger movie The Running Man has its ardent defenders. But let’s be honest, it’s not exactly high cinema. So even if Edgar Wright’s last few films haven’t hit as well with audiences as anything in the Cornetto Trilogy, it’s still exciting to see what he can bring to the novel by Richard Bachman/Stephen King.

Glen Powell steps into the Arnold role as Ben Richards, a contestant on a deadly game show in a dystopian future. Love Lies Bleeding standout Katy M. O’Brian plays a fellow contestant while Karl Glusman and Lee Pace play hunters. We don’t yet know which one will be Captain Freedom. – JG

Wicked: For Good

November 21

So did you know there was going to be a Wicked: Part Two?! Kidding aside, the ending of Jon M. Chu’s blockbuster adaptation of the Stephen Schwartz musical really could stand on its own as a mic drop. It’s fair to say there’s nothing else as showstopping in the stage show as “Defying Gravity.” Nonetheless, we are thrilled to see what everyone involved, including Schwartz who is writing new songs for the newly retitled For Good, come up with for the grande finale of this story.

The film continues to track Cynthia Erivo’s thrilling performance as Elphaba, the green-skinned woman they labeled “the Wicked Witch of the West,” and her complex and evolving friendship with Glinda (Ariana Grande), the so-called Good Witch who went along with Jeff Goldblum’s Wizard as he vilified her friend. For Good will pick up a few years later with Glinda out of school and the face of the Emerald City’s smear campaign, and Elphaba in hiding as a fiery revolutionary. But not all may be as it seems… – DC

Zootopia 2

November 26

Disney overcame a not-well-considered racism metaphor to make Zootopia a gigantic hit. So it’s no surprise that the House of Mouse would get a sequel into production. Zootopia 2 brings back the secrets to the first movie’s success, Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman as unlikely friends Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde. Ke Huy Quan also continues his comeback tour by providing his voice to Gary, a snake that Judy and Nick are trying to find. – JG

Avatar: Fire and Ash

December 19

We are supposed to be getting James Cameron’s third of five (so far) Avatar movies next Christmas. And this time the special effects are going to be all about fire. That’s pretty nifty, but will it actually be out only three years after Avatar: The Way of Water? We’re sure Disney’s shareholders expect so, but this is James Cameron, so… – DC

Marty Supreme

December 25

Josh Safdie, one-half of your cineaste friend’s favorite new pair of brother directors, is going out on his own. And wouldn’t you know it, like Uncut Gems, Marty Supreme crosses paths into the world of sports. How is not exactly clear because the plot details of this drama are completely on the DL. However, A24 is confident enough in the material to release the film on Christmas Day, which after the success of Nosferatu and A Complete Unknown this year is proven to once again be a good place for indie and prestige gambles.

And this one also just so happens to star Timothée Chalamet, one of the most interesting actors of his generation. Sounds like a good bet. The pic likewise features Gwyneth Paltrow, Fran Drescher, and Abel Ferrara. – DC

Death of a Unicorn

TBA

In Death of a Unicorn, a unicorn dies. Okay, more specifically, it gets hit by a car driven by a father and daughter played by Paul Rudd and Jenna Ortega. And they’re on their way to a retreat operated by a pharmaceutical company. Unfortunately for them, this unicorn has a mama.

Death of a Unicorn is the debut of writer and director Alex Scharfman, who previously served as producer on projects such as Blow the Man Down and Selah and the Spades. But A24 is referencing Everything Everywhere All at Once in their marketing, suggesting that they’re banking on star power and a satirical tone to make this one a hit. And we got to admit, the trailer had us laughing. – JG

Warfare

TBA

Another A24 film which has made a splash online even without a release date is Warfare, the new upcoming Iraq War movie directed by actual veteran and former U.S. Navy SEAL, Ray Mendoza, and Alex Garland of recent Civil War fame. Based on Mendoza’s real-life experiences, the film looks like a blistering recreation of a 2006 Navy SEALs mission into territory taken by insurgents. The film is sure to push some buttons and stars D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai as a younger version of Mendoza, Cosmo Jarvis, Will Poulter, Kit Connor, Michael Gandolfini, Joseph Quinn, and Charles Melton.

Netflix

Wake Up Dead Man

TBA

Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc returns for at least one more murder mystery on Netflix, and this one is seemingly a more grim affair if its U2-inspired title is to be taken at face value. Writer-director Rian Johnson has kept the story blessedly under wraps this far out, but we know as with Knives Out and Glass Onion before it, Wake Up Dead Man has a hell of a starry cast, including Glenn Close, Cailee Spaeny, Josh Brolin, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Mila Kunis, Thomas Hayden Church, and (of course) Joseph Gordon-Levitt in for his requisite cameo.

If you want a few more breadcrumbs about what to expect, know this one filmed in London and features at least one character dressed as a priest. – DC

Deliver Me from Nowhere

TBA

It was only a matter of time before the Boss got his own biopic, and Deliver Me from Nowhere comes courtesy of writer-director Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart, Black Mass). The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White plays an incredibly ripped Bruce Springsteen, alongside Johnny Cannizzaro as Little Steven and Jeremy Strong as his manager Jon Landau.

If that sounds like the standard biopic fair, Deliver Me from Nowhere has a few things in its favor. For one, it’s based on the respected book by Warren Zanes. Second, it focuses on Springsteen recording Nebraska, the haunting, spare album he made before the mega-hit Born in the U.S.A. – JG

The Smashing Machine

TBA

Thanks to Good Time and Uncut Gems, brothers Josh and Benny Safdie have become cinema’s top-level chroniclers of men who make terrible decisions. And like Josh on Marty Supreme, Benny may be going solo for The Smashing Machine, but he’s still focusing on men on the edge.

The Smashing Machine also deserves attention for its star. Dwayne Johnson takes a break from bland mainstream material to play Mark Kerr, a real-life mixed martial artist who rose to brutal fame in the 1990s and 2000s. Johnson’s crowd-pleasing instincts will surely make for an interesting mix with Safdie’s commitment to unnerving viewers. – JG

Frankenstein

TBA

Maggie Gyllenhaal might be giving the Bride her due, but Guillermo del Toro is not forgetting about her intended mate. In fact, his upcoming Netflix adaptation of Mary Shelley’s original novel realizes a lifelong dream for the Gothic horror maestro. The filmmaker behind Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water has indeed been chasing his Frankenstein movie since the 1990s and it finally arrives now as a fantastical vision which includes Oscar Isaac as Dr. Frankenstein, Jacob Elordi as the Monster, Mia Goth as Elizabeth Frankenstein, and intriguingly, Christoph Waltz as Dr. Pretorious, a character who has only ever appeared in… Universal Pictures’ Bride of Frankenstein.

Two Frankenstein movies in a year might be a lot, but if Robert Eggers’ success with Nosferatu (aka Dracula) proves anything, it’s that audiences never get tired of a classic if an artist can make it fresh again. – DC