What’s Going on With Black Mirror Season 6?

Has the world felt so much like an episode of Black Mirror that you forgot that season 6 of the show is even happening? Well, you’re not alone! Until the Black Mirror account tweeted the vague question “what have we missed?” earlier today, I too forgot that the show was set to return with another season after a nearly four year hiatus.

what have we missed? — Black Mirror (@blackmirror) April 25, 2023

After the COVID-19 pandemic changed the world as we knew it, it was unclear whether or not there would be another season of Black Mirror. In May 2020, series creator Charlie Brooker told the Radio Times that he didn’t know “what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart” and that, at the time, he wasn’t “working away on one of those,” choosing instead to write more comedic scripts aimed at making himself laugh.

In the years that have passed since then, it seems that Brooker has come back around to revisiting the darker themes of Black Mirror. Variety reported in May 2022 that season 6 of Black Mirror was greenlit and set to begin production that year. According to Variety’s sources, season 6 is supposed to have more episodes than the three we got from season 5, though an exact episode count has yet to be revealed. The episodes are also set to be “more cinematic in scope” with longer runtimes and high production values.

In July 2022, Variety revealed some of the cast members that had signed on for season 6, including Zazie Beetz, Paapa Essiedu, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Danny Ramirez, Clara Rugaard, Auden Thornton, and Anjana Vasan. Aaron Paul is also set to return to the show (the Breaking Bad actor had a small voice cameo in “USS Callister”). According to Variety, these actors comprise the casting efforts of only three season 6 episodes, though which episodes they will be in has yet to be revealed. Deadline announced in August 2022 that Rory Culkin would be joining the cast. Variety also reported that month that Salma Hayek Pinault and Annie Murphy were in talks to appear in season 6, but nothing has been confirmed thus far.