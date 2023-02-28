Neighbours’ London-Set Episodes Were a Camp, Cameo-Filled Fever Dream

Karl and Susan rock up in the UK in episode 5171, and the highlights of their trip to London – where they’re rekindling their love after being married and divorced twice, and during which Karl has secretly planned to propose and also organised a surprise third-time-lucky wedding – is clearly intended to be some kind of comic relief in amongst Ramsay Street’s continuing dramas, but it just makes it all the more surreal.

Over nine episodes, while Erinsborough is rocked by the loss of beloved character Scott ‘Stingray’ Timmins, who dies of a brain aneurysm at his mum’s birthday party, just after saving his niece’s Kerry’s life by donating his bone marrow to treat her leukaemia (Ding ding! That’s Depressing Storyline Bingo), Karl and Susan are busy discovering that instead of The Ritz hotel they’ve accidentally booked ‘The Ritz Hostel’ and have to share a room of bunk beds with rowdy Australian tourists.

While the Kennedys are playing silly beggars on top of a London tour bus (causing Karl to accidentally throw the engagement ring over the side while trying to propose) and getting inappropriately frisky on said bunk beds, Neighbours uber-villain Paul Robinson is being abducted by his protegee Dylan Timmins and pushed off a cliff in revenge for causing Dylan’s daughter Kerry’s leukaemia by polluting the local wetlands to secure a dodgy business deal (no we really aren’t making this up.)

Izzy Is There! And She’s Pregnant. And Embroiled In A Tabloid Scandal

Speaking of villains, who do Karl and Susan bump into, heavily pregnant and evidently homeless, asleep on a London park bench under a newspaper conveniently filled with headlines about her?

The scheming, manipulative Izzy Hoyland (Natalie Bassingthwaighte), a long-running Neighbours bad girl who started her time on the show in 2003 by pretending Karl was the father of her unborn baby (a pregnancy she sadly lost), before she left Erinsborough in 2007 after drugging Karl to get him to sleep with her again.

The fact that Izzy is heavily pregnant when they discover her roughly nine months later (*cough* Karl’s-the-father *cough*) is completely overshadowed by the fact that she’s found herself plastered over every tabloid in London just in time for the Kennedys’ holiday, after having an affair with a famous footballer, which he has since ended because it was ruining his career.