BBC’s Ghosts Delivers Comedy’s Warmest, Wisest Reflection on Grief 

Not all of the Ghosts are floored by Mary’s early exit. Laurence Rickard’s stone-age Robin hears the news, shrugs, and carries on talking about baby mice. When he learns that Button House has a party booking that very afternoon, he’s jazzed. A party! Games! Dancing! Mary, who?

With no accounting for cavemen, the others demonstrate their grief in true-to-character form. Mat Baynton’s Romantic poet Thomas gets maudlin and makes it all about him. Ben Willbond’s Captain throws himself into pointless activity as a distraction. Simon Farnaby’s 90s MP Julian explodes with anger about unrelated trivial things. Martha Howe-Douglas’ Lady Button is ambushed by grief at a mundane moment. Lolly Adefope’s Kitty, the innocent of the group, bursts into tears, and Jim Howick’s Scoutmaster Pat tries to quell her crying with a series of comforting – and increasingly baroque – afterlife lies involving a kindly wizard and a realm of unicorns.

Anger, denial, depression, magical thinking… the Ghosts each demonstrate a classic grief behaviour. At times of bereavement, we’re all the Captain, trying to lose ourselves in busy work; or Julian kicking off over every little thing; or a weeping, inconsolable Kitty, or a parent making up any lies we can to comfort a bereft child. We’re all Lady Button too, reaching instinctively in an everyday moment for somebody who was always, always there and then being sideswept by the hollowing realisation that they’ve gone.

Charlotte Ritchie’s Alison, as ever, is the sensible glue holding the Button House family together. Realising the Ghosts aren’t coping with their loss, she plans a memorial service for Mary in the orchard. They gather to remember their friend with objects that remind them of her. Fennel – her favourite vegetable. A copy of the TV Times with cover stars The Loose Women – her favourite TV programme. A framed picture of Mike – her favourite person to spy on in the shower, all placed in a willow basket woven five potatoes high.

The memorial is a cleverly balanced scene – sad, fond, silly, and very Ghosts. During the minute’s silence for Mary, the sounds of Black Lace’s ‘Superman’ puncture the solemnity as Robin urges them all to come indoors and enjoy the kids’ party indoors. Just what is his problem, they ask? Is he not affected by losing Mary at all?

Robin’s been around a long time, he tells them. He deals with death his own way. Now come and enjoy the party.