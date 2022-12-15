Litvinenko Review: David Tennant Stars in Line of Duty With a Russian Twist

If such a transformation is disorienting, it fits in well with the overall vibe of the first episode, with the dark subject matter, eerie camerawork and bleak hospital setting leaving us feeling out of our depth and uneasy, even though we the audience know far more about what’s happening than the characters on screen. The arrivals of DI Brent Hyatt (Neil Maskell, Small Axe) and DS Clive Timmons (Mark Bonnar, Unforgotten) are a welcome steady presence and safe pairs of hands in the rapidly escalating chaos, as the ripple effects of the investigation expand to cover ever more police, experts, translators, witnesses, and the scale of what is happening becomes understood.

We also learn that not only did one of Litvinenko’s former colleagues in Russian Security Services most likely poison him – the orders possibly came from Putin himself. In the taut, tense first episode, Tennant as Litvinenko is the standout presence, so even though we know his death is imminent, its arrival is still shocking. And tragic, too – Tennant does an awful lot in just one episode to endear us to the man at the centre of this well-known murder.

Taking over as the star for episode two is Polonium-210, the radioactive metal used as the murder weapon in this case, earning Litvinenko a spot in the Guinness Book of Records as the first person murdered by radiation. While unsettling camera angles use sunlight and reflections to emphasise the surreality and tension, sinister figures in yellow hazmat suits invade the everyday places Litvinenko visited before he died – a hotel bar, a branch of sushi restaurant chain Itsu, his family bathroom – wielding their furiously clicking geiger counters. Never has a teapot looked so sinister.

The stakes of this story are once again raised: unlike most murders, we realise Litvinenko’s death puts countless other lives at risk, as the prospect of fatal Polonium traces being left behind in these locations becomes a potential public health emergency. Not only that, the increasingly obvious fact that this is a state-sanctioned murder means solving it seriously risks international relations – and no country wants to get on Russia’s bad side.

But rather than becoming akin to a high-stakes disaster movie, Litvinenko takes a welcome turn down the route of good old-fashioned police work. As DC Timmons says, when you strip away the Russian spies and the Polonium, what do you get? ‘A murder. We’ve got a victim, crime scene, we’ve even got suspects.’

The investigators aren’t gallant, trigger-happy heroes; they’re ordinary, dry-humoured, dogged, and more likely to use a photocopier or tape recorder than a gun to catch their killers. They also provide some welcome levity to such a serious, real-life murder investigation, with particularly entertaining performances from Sam Troughton (Chernobyl) as DI Tarpey and Kayla Meikle (The Capture) as DC Maxwell.