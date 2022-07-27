How to Host the Ultimate Neighbours Finale Party

If you’d do it for Eurovision, then my god man, do it for Ramsay Street. On Friday the 29th of July (Thursday the 28th in Australia), open your home and your heart and pour one out for the Erinsborough crew. Because these people deserve a send-off. For 37 years, they’ve been trapped in a washing machine cycle set to stress (intense soil). Kidnappings, drownings, deadly rivalries, adultery, murder, Karl Kennedy… They’ve each had to stand in line and take their turn burning down the Lassiters Complex, getting amnesia and marrying Paul Robinson, and why?

For us, that’s why, to beam some bright Australian sunshine into our grey, grey lives. Throwing them a farewell party is the least we can do in return. But how to go about it? What snacks to prepare, or decorations to rustle up? What’s the playlist and the dress code? Don’t – as young Jarrod ‘Toadfish’ Rebecchi might say – sweat it. We’ve got you, cobber.

When and How to Watch in the UK

You’ll remember from childhood that all the best parties start at 1.30pm (preferably on the toadstool seats at a branch of McDonald’s). The party hearty will want to begin then, for the traditional ‘off sick/school summer holiday’ Neighbours time slot. At 1.45pm on Channel 5 in the UK, settle in for the penultimate ever episode in which “Karl and Susan prepare to face off against Izzy; Toadie and Melanie’s wedding plans progress even as questions remain unanswered; a new arrival ruins Clive’s grand gesture to Jane.” That official Channel 5 synopsis may be coy about the identity of “the new arrival” but Channel 5 are being less coy in the accompanying image of Mike Young. The new arrival is Mike Young.

Then, thanks to streaming, you’ll be able to re-watch that episode as many times as you can fit in before the second official showing at 6pm (a total of eight viewings by our calculations, by which point you’ll really be in the Neighbours spirit/in need of help.) Stick around for Eggheads at 6.30pm, leaving you a full two hours to throw what’s known as “a rager” before the hour-long finale starts at 9pm.