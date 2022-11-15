ITVX Streaming Guide: The Best British TV Series To Watch

On the 8th of December, ITV Hub is being replaced by ITV’s brand-new streaming service, ITVX. Yes, this might seem like the latest in a long line of rebrands that don’t appear to change anything concrete (we’re looking at you, All4, the artist formerly known as 4OD and soon to be known as… Channel 4) but ITVX will host new and exclusive programmes.

Like ITV Hub currently, you’ll also be able to watch the ITV channels live on ITVX – although let’s hope the new service has ironed out the live-streaming problems that frustrated so many football fans during last year’s Euros.

ITVX: Free and Paid For Options (Including BritBox)

ITVX will have over 10,000 hours of content to stream for free (although like ITV Hub, there will be ads), including past and present ITV dramas and documentaries, some US series, and hundreds of films (including the Back to the Future trilogy).

There’s also a paid subscription option which removes adverts and also includes BritBox – the boxset streaming service which ITV formerly collaborated on with the BBC and now owns – which adds an extra 6,000 hours worth of series from ITV, the BBC, Channel Four and Channel Five.