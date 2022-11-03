Why Taskmaster Fans Need to Watch The Horne Section TV Show

You can get a double dose of Alex Horne on your TV tonight, as his brand-new six-part sitcom The Horne Section TV Show premieres on All4 at 10pm, right after Taskmaster.

Horne will be playing a fictionalised version of himself, who tires of being Greg Davies’ little assistant, and decides to pitch his own late-night music chat show on Channel 4, featuring his band The Horne Section, to be filmed at his chaotic home.

Irreverent and sometimes surreal, the humour is self-aware and silly, with the lovable blend of comedy and catchy music that The Horne Section is known for. It’s a little bit scrappy and homemade, but benefits from not taking itself too seriously, and grows in confidence over the first three episodes as it carves out its own identity.

Desiree Burch is excellent, high-energy fun as the frustrated producer, Greg Davies’ particular brand of petulant, egotistical hilarity is in full force, and Georgia Tennant’s brilliantly withering, wine-loving TV exec is a welcome return of the wry humour we enjoyed in Staged. But it’s Alex Horne that rightly shines, with laugh-out-loud one-liners delivered in his usual understated way.