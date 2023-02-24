Luther: The Fallen Sun Review – Bigger Isn’t Always Better

With Luther now both hunter and hunted, Elba gets a chance to take things up a notch – a scene that sees the erstwhile detective threatening to tattoo someone’s eyeball during a rushed interrogation, as the legit coppers close in, shows Elba at his twitchy, brutal best.

He also gets to flex his action muscles more than ever before in this series, whether it’s in a boisterous prison-riot sequence that has a feral Luther taking on all-comers (staged with a close-up intensity by director Jamie Payne so that you feel every punch), or a tense early tube-station knife fight with Robey.

Speaking of the film’s big bad, Serkis’ oddball villain is one of the best we’ve had so far – dare we say the best since Ruth Wilson’s Alice. No, his schemes aren’t the most original (with nods to Hostel, Bond baddies and even Luther’s own rogues’ gallery), nor are his motives particularly well explained, but Serkis sells him with absolute conviction. The first of Luther’s foes to be able to properly go toe-to-toe with our hero both physically and mentally, Serkis’ Robey oozes danger and unpredictability, and elevates the tension in every scene he’s in.

The other main addition to the cast is Cynthia Erivo, bringing star power and gravitas to the role of DCI Odette Raine, the no-nonsense new boss at the Met’s Serious & Serial Unit who’s on Luther’s tail.

In fact, the only returning character from the show (not that there are many left to return at this point) is retired DSU Martin Schenk (Dermot Crowley), Luther’s friend and former boss. Not only does the film give the quick-witted Schenk’s detective prowess a chance to shine – something arguably lacking in more recent series – but his banter with his old pal also adds some much-needed moments of levity among the typical bleakness, proving that, in his words, “there’s life in the old fucker yet”.

Also returning are the nightmarish visions and set-pieces of writer/creator Neil Cross, who once again manages to weave some real horror into the procedural. Here, he gets to play out his inventive, terrifying scenarios on a much grander scale – including one memorable scene in which Robey causes mayhem in the middle of a packed Piccadilly Circus that immediately counts among some of the franchise’s most shocking moments.