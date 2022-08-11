Unmissable UK True Crime Dramas Coming Soon

Now a drama tackling his life, rise to fame and horrific sex offences is due to air on the BBC, somewhat controversially considering the beeb is one of the institutions in which Savile was seemingly able to hide in plain sight for so long. It comes from executive producer Jeff Pope who was behind other hard-hitting UK true crime dramas The Moorside and Appropriate Adult.

Litvinenko (ITV – early 2023)

Becoming known as ‘the man who solved his own murder’, in 2006 former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko spent the 22 days it took him to die from polonium poisioning helping the Metropolitan Police with their investigation.

After his Emmy Award-winning performance as serial killer Dennis Nilsen in Des, David Tennant is going from killer to victim as he takes on the role of Litvinenko, alongside Margarita Levieva who is playing Alexander’s wife Marina.

Tennant has admitted the role stayed with him after filming as he was able to meet the real-life Marina. And while covering such a recent event adds an extra level of intensity to this compelling drama, it also means many of the key individuals involved in the investigation have been able to contribute to and support the production, so we can expect to discover the real story when Litvinenko airs in early 2023.

The Sixth Commandment (BBC – late 2022/early 2023)

Acting legends Timothy Spall (Mr Turner) and Anne Reid (Last Tango in Halifax) will star in this dramatisation of the real-life deaths of churchwarden Peter Farquhar and his neighbour Ann Moore-Martin between 2015 and 2017.

This four-part drama series written by Sarah Phelps (A Very British Scandal) will explore the victims’ manipulation by charismatic student Ben Fields, who murdered Peter and preyed upon Ann, as well as depicting the police investigation and high-profile trial that followed.