The Best Movies of 2022

Casting Bill Nighy as that old chap does wonders, too, at making Living feel truly alive. In a career-best performance, Nighy is unflappably understated while his Mr. Williams is flapping, flailing, and all around freaking out after receiving bad news from his doctor. There is something to be said about British resolve and the fabled stiff upper lip, but there’s also much more in Living about never having to articulate either the horror or charms of life. What matters is the satisfaction one finds in experiencing those things and creating meaning with the time you have. Nighy, Hermanus, and the whole adroit cast of Living utilized theirs very well. – David Crow

24. Elvis

When Baz Luhrmann announced he would be making an Elvis Presley biopic, it initially seemed as if the project was arriving a day late and a dollar short. Hadn’t the heyday of “the King” and his most devoted fans already passed? Perhaps. But the patience was still rewarded since it allowed 31-year-old Austin Butler enough time to grow up and slip into the sequined jumpsuit. The result is a dazzling transformation in which actor and historical celebrity merge, and Butler becomes the pinnacle of EP impersonation.

It also helps that Luhrmann’s maximalist instincts go together with Presley iconography like peanut butter and bananas. With an aesthetic as gaudy as the jewelry hanging from latter day Elvis’ neck, Elvis is a carnival spectacle that argues, as far as the 1950s were concerned, Presely invented sex itself. And in the moments he’s swiveling those hips on stage… you kind of believe it. Luhrmann and his writers also sidestep the most frustrating elements of musical biopics by making this more than a collection of greatest hits. Instead we have a Svengali tragedy between Elvis and his vampiric manager, “the Colonel.” The approach is so wild you won’t even mind (much) that Hanks is woefully miscast as a rotund Dutchman. – DC

23. The Menu

There has been a recent uptick in films and television shows highlighting the ridiculousness of the super rich, (The White Lotus, Triangle of Sadness, Glass Onion), and The Menu fits neatly into this genre. It is never not entertaining to watch the wealthy realize too late that they’re in danger or the slow dawning that neither their money nor their connections will save them. The Menu serves several courses of this, each more dangerous and cutting than the last.

The hope is that straight-talking heroine Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) makes it out alive, as the film reiterates several times, she doesn’t belong there. However, the other guests have been hand picked for the dining experience and their desperation for exclusivity is their downfall. Chef Julian (Ralph Fiennes) and the Hawthorne staff are the picture of dedication, perfection, and the obsessions that come with. There is blood and gore, but The Menu is also great deal of fun. If nothing else, it’s worth watching to see Chef Julian serve up five-star food and five-star insults. – Isaura Barbé-Brown

22. Bones and All

After striking out with his first foray into the horror genre, 2018’s overripe remake of Suspiria, Italian director Luca Guadagnino is much more successful with this vibrant hybrid of horror, romance, and road movie. A teenage girl named Maren (Taylor Russell) discovers at an early age that she has a hunger for human flesh, and when she turns 18 her father abandons her, no longer able to take care of her and keep her secret. Embarking on a trip to find out about her past, Maren soon comes in contact with other “eaters,” including a young vagrant named Lee (Timothée Chalamet), with whom she falls in love and begins to indulge her true nature.