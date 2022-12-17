The Steven Spielberg Homages and Easter Eggs in The Fabelmans

It’s been a semi-charmed and incredibly influential life, and Spielberg uses The Fabelmans to examine the forces that shaped it, from the first great tragedy of his early life when his parents divorced to how his folks’ sensibilities informed his own. Nonetheless, there is more than a whiff of the valedictorian about the movie, which in addition to ruminating on Spielberg’s parents also acts a knowing wink, wink, nudge, nudge, to all the elements from his childhood that would go on to inform his filmography.

The Fabelmans invites viewers to recognize the easter eggs and homages to some of the Beard’s most iconic movies, and perhaps debate whether they’re even a reverse-easter egg since these are the moments that allegedly informed the work to come. Either way, we’ve compiled a complete list of all the intentionally Spielbergian flourishes we caught on a first viewing. Enjoy.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

The first of Spielberg’s own movies we saw heavily homaged was also the first one he co-wrote the screenplay for: Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977). Right down to its title, that film is about the idea of humans encountering aliens from above. However, there’s also an element of the spiritual to the film in which an image is so strong that once it’s implanted in your head, it completely redefines who you are. Hence the red and blue lights emanating beneath a doorway when the aliens come a-knocking may well be the rays of God slipping through the cracks.

That imagery is recalled early in The Fabelmans when Mitzi Fabelman (Michelle Williams) first discovers the extent of her eight-year-old son’s talent. Young Sammy (Mateo Zoryan) is hidden in his closet, watching his first “movie” over and over. It’s a short that uses an expensive model train set to recreate the famous crash from Cecil B. DeMille’s The Greatest Show on Earth (1952). As Mitzi stands in her son’s room, strange lights from the flickering projector shoot out from under his closet door, and she might as well be Melinda Dillon from Close Encounters waiting to see what celestial force has taken her son.

The strange effect of red and blue lights is echoed again when young Sammy first begins shooting a horror movie with his little sisters and attempts to create the effect of supernatural horrors on their face by projecting alien lights across them in the same closet.

War of the Worlds

Spielberg’s alien oeuvre is referenced once more during the movie’s first act when Mitzi reacts to the prospect of moving to Arizona without her very good friend Bennie Loewy (Seth Rogen). In something akin to a nervous breakdown, Mitzi pushes all her children into the family station wagon and attempts to drive toward a tornado so they can marvel at the spectacle. The way in which Spielberg films the chaotic uncertainty in the car as young Sammy and his sisters look at their mother in a dangerous light appears to echo the dynamic between Tom Cruise and his onscreen children in War of the Worlds (2005) where an absentee father crumbles before his kids’ eyes as he attempts to speed them away from danger above.