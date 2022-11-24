The True Story Behind That Amazing The Fabelmans Cameo

The scene occurs after Sammy’s dropped out of college to pursue a career in the film industry. He gets his start by being hired as the “assistant to an assistant to an assistant” of Hogan’s Heroes co-creator Bernard Fein (who himself constitutes a kind of cameo for Felicity star Greg Grunberg). Old Bernie is the one who calls Ford “the greatest director” of all-time and takes Sam across the hall.

What follows is a bemusing sequence in which Ford’s secretary tells Sam he’ll have to wait potentially all day for Jack—and then suggests he lose the tie so he might last five minutes instead of one in the room with the old-timer. When Lynch-as-Ford finally bulldozes into the scene, he’s visibly inebriated, curt, and aggressive, sizing Sam up and forcing the lad to recognize where “the horizon” is on every Western-themed painting in his office.

It’s an amazing sequence… and it’s mostly true to what happened when Spielberg met Ford, as per the Beard himself.

In a story Spielberg has told more than once—including in the below interview segment where he chatted with a director of yet another generation, Iron Man’s Jon Favreau—there was a time when young Steven met Ford and was challenged to spot the horizon in several paintings. Although in real-life, Spielberg was even younger than the 18-year-old Sammy Fabelman; he met Ford when he was just age 15, getting this unlikely encounter because one of Spielberg’s cousins happened to be a friend of a friend of the Hogan’s Heroes co-creator.

This puts the encounter somewhere around 1962, which means it was probably just after Ford’s latest and final masterpiece, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962), had come out. That film, which we witness Sammy attend in The Fabelmans, revealed Ford’s more reflective and skeptical vision for the Old West that had come about in his old age.

Ford of course became one of the most acclaimed Western filmmakers of all-time well before that in his nearly 50-year career. But many of his early Westerns were romantic fantasies (and sometimes quite racist toward Native Americans). Stagecoach (1939), My Darling Clementine (1946), Fort Apache (1948), and She Wore a Yellow Ribbon (1949) were but a handful of the classic Oaters he helmed. These are movies that helped set the cinematic vernacular for not just the West but how chase scenes and action sequences were filmed, and how mythic American imagery was perceived onscreen—including by young filmmakers growing up on them, with sensibilities as disparate as Spielberg and Lynch.