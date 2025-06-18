28 Years Later Review: Danny Boyle and Alex Garland Go Medieval

The Holy Island of Lindisfarne—a real speck of land near the border of England and Scotland, and which is only accessible by a causeway that vanishes with the tide—is one such community. Compared to the doomed city slickers of 28 Days Later, these inhabitants’ lives are positively medieval, which Boyle makes explicit with pointed cutaways to old English costumed dramas from the early 20th century interspersed throughout the first act of his film. The villagers’ lifestyle is also fairly agrarian and peaceful, complete with farming, a castle, and a diligently guarded wall and gate. Their one and only pub even keeps a place of honor for old Queen Lizzy’s coronation portrait. This peace is broken, though, every time a child of the community must come of age and execute a rite of passage: they must learn how to forage and survive on the mainland.

Spike (Alfie Williams) is one such child who recently turned 12 years old. That is apparently a tad early to earn one’s stripes by killing infected cretin with a simple bow and arrow, but his father Jamie (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) is insistent that now is the time to test the lad. To be fair, Dad likely feels an added need to prepare his son for the cruelties of the world due to the boy’s mother Isla (Jodie Comer) coming down with an undiagnosed illness that leaves her bedridden and forgetful. No one knows exactly what’s wrong with her; their community doesn’t have a doctor. However, the problem with teaching a boy how to survive (or think he can survive) on the mainland—where new uber-strong infected monsters called “Alphas” run rampant—is that the boy might get ideas about helping his Mum. Such flights of fancy can even lead you to a temple where the bone-artwork is multitudes bigger than anything found beneath the streets of Paris.

The most immediately striking thing about 28 Years Later is how liberating it appears to be for Boyle, who returns as both director and now co-writer with the original film’s scribe, Garland. The aforementioned opening attack set during 2002, and pretty much every scene with the infected thereafter, harkens back to the kinetic editing propulsion that Boyle used to define British indie cinema in the late ‘90s and early 2000s in cult classics like 28 Days Later and Trainspotting (1996).

Yet while these flourishes are relatively frequent, they are neither the real creative impetus nor the ultimate effect achieved by 28 Years. Whereas their previous film was about bringing modern 21st century urgency and verisimilitude to the zombie genre (albeit these are not technically zombies), 28 Years Later is really concerned with the pastoral life of Britain’s past reclaiming the green isle like an overgrown piece of ivy. Or a virus.

28 Years Later imagines a future that inherently taps into 21st century fantasies about returning to the “simplicity” of the past, despite that simplicity also resurrecting a provincial lifestyle where to leave one’s home by even a few miles is to court death itself—literally so in a film where those still infected three decades on from the initial outbreak have grown either enormously rotund from feasting on the animals of the woods, or transformed into hulking brutes who might be mistaken for video game minibosses, right down to their penchants for ripping out spines. (Think more Resident Evil than The Last of Us.)

In effect, the film becomes a meditation about family and community, hearth and kin, and what happens if a civilization really returns to the “good old days” where education is more about how to use a weapon than a book. It also therefore becomes a character study about the toll this takes on the central family.