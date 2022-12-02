RRR: How S.S. Rajamouli Created an Action Movie Phenomenon – Tollywood Style

In 2009, when Slumdog Millionaire won eight Oscars, it felt like Indian cinema finally arrived in the global spotlight. “Bollywood,” the portmanteau of Hollywood and Bombay, entered the industry vernacular. Bombay is the old name for Mumbai, the city that has become a capital of the Indian film industry. However, Bollywood produces films in Hindi, which is just one of well over a dozen languages spoken in India. That sliver of Indian film production also comprises less than half of the nation’s cinematic output.

India’s second most popular language on screen is Telugu. Consequently, there is another industry portmanteau: Tollywood. Although Tollywood produces fewer films than Bollywood, it has racked up many of the country’s biggest box office draws, several of which can be credited to S.S. Rajamouli.

Rise Roar Revolt

RRR is a historical fantasy based loosely on two real-life Indian rebels, Alluri Sitarama Raju (1897–1924, played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (1900–1940, played by N.T. Rama Rao Jr., a.k.a. NTR). Although these folk heroes never met, RRR imagines that they united to fight against British colonialism in the 1920s. RRR stands for Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu, which means “Rage War Blood” but has been translated to English as the alliteration-preserving “Rise Roar Revolt.” It is also a play on the three popular filmmakers (R)ajamouli, (R)am Charan, and Rama (R)ao Jr.

The enormous scope of Rajamouli’s action appears in one of the earliest scenes of RRR. To establish Raju’s (a.k.a. Ram—note that this is an abbreviation of Raju’s middle name Sitarama, as well as the name of the actor portraying him) hardcore character, he is introduced at the Anangpur Police Outpost as it is being besieged by a massive mob of enraged protestors (and massive is an understatement here). When a thrown rock shatters a photo of King George V, the commanding officer orders that the perpetrator be arrested. Ram storms into the crowd alone, battling hundreds of rioters with only his lathi baton. It’s a staggeringly violent action sequence, the magnitude of which dwarfs all previous cinematic one-versus-many fight scenes. Ram beats his way through the horde with terrifying resolve and superhuman strength.

“It is a kind of dream for every human being to do things that are beyond the scope of a human being,” Rajamouli explains. “But I feel at the same time giving a superpower also takes away the vulnerability of the character.” Rajamouli says his characters remain human and vulnerable, so when Ram battles through the violent mob, “He can lose at any time.”

RRR gained worldwide exposure through Netflix, which Rajamouli views as both friend and foe. “I’m a filmmaker who grew up in cinemas and who thinks of stories in terms of cinema halls and theaters,” the director says. Rajamouli films are so cinematic they demand to be seen on the big screen. But he can’t deny the impact of Netflix, where RRR was in the Top 10 for 15 consecutive weeks. “I want my film to be released in the theaters first, do fantastic business there, then go on to the streaming platform and reach more audiences who want to watch it again and again in the comfort of their homes.”