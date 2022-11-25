The Fabelmans Reveals How Steven Spielberg Sees Us

Over the last 20 or so years, Spielberg has pared back those commercial interests, particularly as a director who’s mostly preferred historical dramas and parables which have allowed him to enter into a kind of dialogue with the American mainstream’s collective conscience. But he still executive produces Jurassic World movies, and Transformers too. He is still a showman whose self-deprecating friendliness belies a talent so self-aware of its gifts that it’s maintained a perch at the top of American culture in five different decades.

We’ve seen him always smile and take the flattery when just about every human being below the age of 50 gushes in his presence that they grew up on his movies and they mean so much. And frankly, that’s a lovelier reaction than how Spielberg humorously depicts his own idol John Ford (played by a fantastic David Lynch) reacting to that time Steven was the young one rambling about his love for The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.

Still, one of the most fascinating things about The Fabelmans is it allows us to look back at those kinds of interactions in an adolescent microcosm.

Why did Sammy glorify Logan before the whole class? I believe him when he says he isn’t entirely sure. But he knows one thing: He needs to leave the gym when all of his peers suddenly stare at his film, and at Sam, with bewildered amazement. Such idolatry feels disconnected from reality, much as Logan’s reaction to the short film and Sammy becomes mystifying. Here is a jock who laughed when his buddy said Sammy killed Christ and threatened to truly hurt Sam if the kid crossed him again. And now Logan’s so grateful and ashamed after witnessing Sam’s cinematic grandeur that he’ll befriend the Fabelman lad and also protect him from his own vicious pal, Chad. The rebuffed Anti-Semite whines that Logan has fallen for a “snow job,” and I’m not sure Sam would disagree.

While Logan is smart enough to know that the movie is a lie, he is still bewitched by how powerful and beautiful that lie is. It even got him the girl. Sammy is similarly in awe, not of his film, but of the effect it has on these kids. It’s just a movie for Sammy, a passion, yes, but a movie. It’s a project he likes to craft in his spare time with no more reality to it than the Mummy films he made with his sisters as a child or the war picture he shot with boy scouts in the Arizona desert.

Sam perhaps hoped to earn his classmates’ admiration, but the dumbfounded and even reverential response after the fact looks… strange. Silly, even. Sam seemed very ready to be attacked by Chad after the movie played; he had no way of anticipating that Logan would become his protector or would suffer an identity crisis over something that’s just a story—a little fairy dust that could never fix the real problems in Sammy’s life, like his parents’ divorce.