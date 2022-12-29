Den of Geek’s Best British TV Shows of 2022

This is the red-raw story of Nathan (Jay Lycurgo) a young witch whose father is the most feared ‘Blood witch’ in the land of the Fairborn witches. Tortured and isolated in the name of training him up for revenge, a trip to Europe with the charismatic alchemist Gabriel (Emilien Venkmans) opens Nathan’s eyes to the possibility that the Blood witches might not be the bad guys at all. But what could this mean for Annalise (Nadia Parkes), his de facto girlfriend and the daughter of the head of the Fairborn militia? Funny, romantic, gory, with a great story – if you’ve not had a chance to watch, now’s the time. Rosie Fletcher

14. Somewhere Boy

This 8-part half-hour series was a remarkable debut from creator Pete Jackson. It’s the character-driven story of Danny (Lewis Gribben), an 18 year old whose dad had kept isolated in a remote farmhouse his whole life with an invented story that terrifying monsters roamed in the outside world. When Danny finally steps outside and realises his father’s lies, he starts living for real, but finds the adjustment tough.

Staying with his aunt Sue (Lisa McGrillis) and her family, Danny struggles to understand the world as it is, and finds solace in a dangerous revenge mission. Sue aside, nobody much wants him around, and very little in the modern world makes sense to a boy raised on black and white movies and make-believe. It’s a very peculiar and moving coming-of-age story themed around the destructive sides of love, grief and mental illness, that’s often funny and ultimately, uplifting. Well worth the time-investment. Louisa Mellor

13. Big Boys

After deferring his place to university following his father’s death, Jack (Derry Girls’ wee English fella Dylan Llewellyn) starts at Brent Uni and due to a mix up has to live in makeshift accommodation with mature(ish) student and ‘lad’ Danny (a charming Jon Pointing). As it’s set in their first year of university you can expect all the awkward sex stuff and binge drinking, but Jack and Danny’s friendship is what makes the show so heartfelt and relatable; Jack struggles with his grief and sexuality while Danny has issues of his own that are revealed throughout the series.

What is so refreshing about Big Boys is the little-explored (by TV) relationship between a straight man and his gay best pal. Creator, writer and narrator Jack Rooke has made something that is hilarious one moment and heartbreaking the next. It’s made even better by its excellent supporting cast (the always brilliant Katy Wix as an overbearing Student Union Officer and Camille Coduri as Jack’s lovely Mum), noughties pop culture references (Alison Hammond the goldfish, Gamu from X Factor) and accurate university experience representation (a bit rubbish).

Luckily we won’t have to wait too long to see the boys again; the second series is set to return in 2023. Elizabeth Donoghue