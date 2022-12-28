The Best TV Shows of 2022

Like we always do around these parts, we’re using the end of this year as an excuse to celebrate our favorite TV shows of the past 12 months. Please enjoy our choices for the 25 Best TV Shows of 2022, and as always: stay safe and see you in 2023.

25. Search Party

Back when the first season of mystery comedy Search Party premiered on on TBS in 2016, it seemed like the kind of thing that was destined to become a one-off cult classic. The story about a quartet of millennial Brooklynites search for their missing friend (well, more acquaintance really) and finding nothing but trouble instead was marvelously executed but wasn’t really poised to achieve mass appeal. In truth, Search Party never did get that mass appeal. But it did get a brilliant second season, then a brilliant third, and a brilliant fourth, before finally concluding with a brilliant fifth in January of this year.

Like the four seasons before it, Search Party season 5 changed its storytelling paradigm almost entirely. After living through a missing person’s case, a paranoid thriller, a murder trial, and an abduction horror story, Dory Sief (Alia Shawkat) settles in for her final identity: cult wellness instructor. With the help of her three neurotic friends (and Jeff Goldblum), Dory attempts to achieve enlightenment – with devastating consequences. Search Party season 5 was a bold conclusion for one of modern TV’s boldest comedies.

24. The Rehearsal

Ironically, Canadian comedian Nathan Fielder’s second major American TV series The Rehearsal was seemingly the byproduct of a rehearsal itself. Fielder’s first effort, Nathan For You on Comedy Central, is rightfully regarded as a cult comedy classic, but it was always clear that the deadpan satirist had a little more in the tank to offer. That show’s 90-minute series finale, “Finding Frances,” teased the full potential of “The Fielder Method.” And that method comes to dark fruition in The Rehearsal.

The Rehearsal begins with a properly bonkers premise: Nathan Fielder will find people struggling with some sort of mundane social task and then spend millions of HBO’s money to create an elaborate “rehearsal” space to train for that task. The Rehearsal‘s first few episodes stay true to that premise in hilarious, sometimes weirdly touching fashion. But as is the case with most Fielder enterprises, it doesn’t take long before its revealed that the real subject of these experiments is Nathan himself. – AB

23. Ms. Marvel

Ms. Marvel is not only an empowering story about a young girl becoming a hero while learning about her family’s history, it’s also one of the most fun entries to watch in the MCU thanks to its unique art direction and Kamala Khan’s (Iman Vellani) youthful spirit. After a bracelet from her grandmother gives her super powers, Kamala Khan decides to take after her favorite hero, Carol Danvers, and become a superhero herself. Seeing as she’s never been a superhero before, there’s a bit of a learning curve as Kamala learns how to use her new abilities and where they came from, but her enthusiasm and willingness to do what’s right more than makes up for it.