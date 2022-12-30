The Best Comics of 2022

13. Batman/Superman: World’s Finest

Batman/Superman: World’s Finest (or, as we like to call it around here, “Dan Mora Takes You on the Coolest Tour of the DC Universe You Could Ever Hope For”) is practically a manifestation of what most people think of when they think of DC Comics. Conveniently set an indeterminate amount of years in the recent past, where Dick Grayson is still the only Robin, Superman’s identity is still secret, and everyone is wearing the most iconic versions of their costumes, it makes itself immediately accessible to even the most casual fans. In fact, even if your only knowledge of the DCU is whatever you’ve picked up by watching various movies and TV shows, you can dive right into World’s Finest with confidence, and get a full dose of all the expansive, charming, hopeful, and downright weird bits of the DCU that you love.

Few writers instinctively “get” the voice and heartbeat of not just individual characters, but the DCU as a whole, as Mark Waid, and he’s clearly delighting in having a playground where just about anyone can show up right now. But ultimately, it’s Dan Mora’s art (aided by Tamara Bonvillain’s colors) that just catapult World’s Finest so high on this list. Since virtually every issue features someone other than Superman, Batman, and Robin popping in to say hello or share an adventure, Mora is basically getting to try his hand at drawing the best possible versions of everyone’s favorites. Make these looks the style guide for the whole darn line! – MC

12. AXE: Judgment Day

Earlier this year, we asked “How the hell has Kieron Gillen never written a summer event comic before?” Now that his first big crossover (with art partners Valerio Schitti and Marte Gracia) is in the books, we now want to grab Marvel Unlimited with both hands and shake it while yelling “WHAT TOOK SO F&#^^#% LONG???”

AXE: Judgment Day is the culmination of two stories: Gillen’s work with Esad Ribic in Eternals, redefining Jack Kirby’s extremely weird late period high concept book for the modern Marvel Universe; and his work with Lucas Werneck and David Curiel on another of our best comics of the year, Immortal X-Men, the flagship Krakoa book. The Eternals, programmed to “correct excess deviation” by the Celestials, decide that the mutants are excess deviation and need to be corrected. The Avengers get involved, and in their efforts to try and mediate, create a new god for the Eternals to try and fix their programming. It goes exceptionally poorly for everyone involved except for us, the readers: we’re treated to an incredible plot, stunning art, and character defining moments for everyone from Sersi to Captain America to Mister Sinister to Krakoa the Island That Walks Like A Man. This series was a masterpiece, one of the best superhero crossovers of all time and certainly one of the best comics of the year. – JD

11. Daredevil

Daredevil’s never really been an “event” kind of guy. Sure, he’ll get sucked into big events like the Infinity War or Inferno, where he’ll battle his doppelganger or a demon-possessed vacuum cleaner. Usually, even when he’s the center of an event like Shadowlands, the whole thing stays contained to Hell’s Kitchen. But with Devil’s Reign, writer Chip Zdarsky puts Matt Murdock against the Mayor of New York, and thus involves much of the Marvel Universe. The main story – drawn by Marco Checchetto, colored by Marcio Menyz, and lettered by Clayton Cowles – finds Mayor Wilson Fisk outlawing superheroes in New York as revenge against Daredevil, who used the Purple Man’s children to make the world forget his secret identity. By the end, Fisk has gone into hiding, Luke Cage has become the mayor, and the world believes Matt Murdock is dead.

While that might sound like the setup for a new status quo, Zdarsky, Checcetto, and Cowles (now with fill-in artist Rael De Latorre and color artist Matthew Wilson) put Daredevil back where’s he’s most comfortable: in a state of divine fear. Whether dealing with the elite Stormwyn family or a super-powered former law school buddy who sees himself as the architect of Daredevil’s life, Murdock continues to question his place in God’s plan. Checetto and De Latorre’s rough pencils capture the muddy nature of Murdock’s mission, when he’s battering criminals to prevent others from suffering more. But they really shine when Murdock finds moments of peace, when Wilson splashes soft reds and yellows across the page, making us, if not Matt Murdock, believe that God’s grace even extends to the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen. – JG