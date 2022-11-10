Black Panther’s Namor Marks a Major Moment in Marvel History

Before Spider-Man, before Iron Man and the Fantastic Four—before even Captain America—there was one major super-being in the Marvel pantheon. Along with the Human Torch, he was among the first characters ever created by the company, existing even before the company was called Marvel Comics. His name is Namor, also known as the Sub-Mariner, and he first appeared in Marvel Comics #1, published in late August 1939 by Marvel predecessor Timely Publications. While that book’s Human Torch is not the Fantastic Four member we all know and love today, Namor has remained largely the same over the intervening decades.

Half-human, half-Atlantean (in the comics), and one of the earliest examples of the evolved human beings that came to be called “mutants” in Marvel canon, he was the fierce ruler and protector of the undersea kingdom of Atlantis with a healthy distaste for the surface world. An anti-hero in the classic sense, he nonetheless teamed over the years with the Avengers, the Illuminati, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and other Marvel heroes to defend the planet from menaces both Earthbound and interstellar.

With a storied history in the pages of Marvel Comics, it has been natural to wonder for years when Namor would make his live-action debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now that dream has come true in the form of actor Tenoch Huerta Mejia, who plays a reconfigured version of the Sub-Mariner (and is not actually called that) in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Various screen versions of Namor had been optioned as early as 1997 (via Variety), long before there was a Marvel Studios or MCU, and as a result it took years for the latter to actually regain the rights to the character. Once he was in the MCU fold, however, it became simply a matter of figuring out the right time to bring Namor into the franchise, as Wakanda Forever producer Nate Moore tells Den of Geek.