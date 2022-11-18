The Menu: Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy Serve Tasty Little Black Comedy

Directed by Mark Mylod, who has largely found success as a director and executive producer on TV shows like Game of Thrones and Succession, The Menu makes it clear early on that we’re in for a ride that encompasses both horror and parody in equal measures. Mylod and screenwriters Will Tracy and Seth Reiss handle the tonal balance rather well overall, even if The Menu seems to struggle to reach its climax once all the courses have been served, so to speak.

They’re helped immeasurably by the cast, starting with Fiennes, whose enigmatic and sinister Slowik gradually reveals different layers to his personality while providing him with an unfolding back story that hints at the enormous pressures brought to bear in the real-life restaurant business—pressures that take their toll on his beleaguered staff as well. Fiennes anchors the film with his trademark presence and gravitas while delivering a performance that walks a fine line between malevolent and vulnerable.

Taylor-Joy lights up the screen as always with her direct, no-nonsense character, who also remains something of a mystery in her own right. Hoult, who’s turning into one of our more interesting young leading men as his baby face fills out, also manages to make Tyler both despicable and pitiable, his neediness and desperation for acceptance ultimately causing him to have a very different night than the one he thought he’d enjoy.

The rest of the characters aren’t nearly sketched in with as much detail and so remain largely either archetypes or placeholders, but John Leguizamo fares the best as the Movie Star (that’s how he’s billed), a one-time box office powerhouse who’s hoping to make a transition into hosting a travel food show as he sees his career slip away. The relationship between him and his assistant (Aimee Carrero) is complex and toxic, subtly making a dig at those kinds of co-dependent arrangements found all over Hollywood.

The Menu is basically set all in one location, with most of the action taking place in Hawthorn’s dining room or its adjacent open kitchen area, but Mylod and cinematographer Peter Deming (Mulholland Drive) keep it all moving fleetly while steadily making the film more claustrophobic. The close-ups of the food and cooking, combined with scenes of the patrons eating (or trying to) and Slowik’s pained reactions to his diners, make us wonder how or why anyone could enjoy such a constrained experience. All of which is part of the point, even as events barrels toward the surreal and grotesque.

The Menu does stretch its meaning to the breaking point as it reaches its final stages, and its metaphors are perhaps a little too surface-level, but its stars, design, and tonal control make it an entertaining dish, nonetheless. You may not be completely satisfied, but you’ll still have fun while consuming it.