Moonage Daydream is the Ultimate Look Inside the Mind of David Bowie

Another moment finds Bowie narrating over a part of his life, while Rick Wakeman’s piano backing to “Life on Mars” plays without the vocals. We can appreciate the spaces in between the notes as much as the classical runs and counterpoint of the keyboard. The film is two hours and 20 minutes long, and the soundtrack happily feels slightly longer. The music seems to have been playing before the movie started, and never stops, even as Bowie narrates, or jokes with a talk show host. Audio clues ring throughout, intricately woven into the storytelling process. It may be a wondrous IMAX experience, but it could double as a favorite record.

This is not a greatest hits package, however. Moonage Daydream includes many deep tracks, but some of the side tracks could have made the cut. Considering how much humor Morgen finds in Bowie’s work, it’s a shame the film skips the Tin Machine period, which featured two sons of the comedian Soupy Sales, who transformed their father’s comic timing into Bowie’s melodic thrash.

Certain phases of Bowie’s career get the most spotlight, notably the 1969 “Space Oddity” breakthrough, The Spiders From Mars journey, the commercial period of “Let’s Dance” (though more could have been said about his time spent with Nile Rodgers), the Glass Spider Tour in 1987, and the graceful ending of Blackstar. “Word on a Wing” is the only song to represent Station to Station (1976), but Scary Monsters (1980) asks to stay and steals the room.

If you are looking for a standard chronological biography, watch David Bowie: Five Years (2013) and David Bowie: The Last Five Years (2017), made after Bowie’s death in 2016. Hell, watch them over and over. Morgen studiously avoids material from those earlier films. Moonage Daydream fills in the space between the details, like music in the grooves of vinyl records, moving quickly through fame, reinvention, and relocation. Bowie talks about traveling to unknown places, putting himself in dangerous situations, to study the effects on the music. He hated L.A., so he moved there for two years. “If you feel safe in the area you’re working in, you’re not working in the right area,” Bowie explains in the film.

We don’t get much on David Jones, the artist who became a rock star. There are very few childhood anecdotes, some pictures of him doing mime, and a visit to his childhood home. The film touches on David’s half-brother Terry Burns, who was institutionalized for schizophrenia after serving in the Royal Air Force, and committed suicide in 1985, and Bowie’s relationship with his mother. Each speaks to an artistic intelligence, rather than the family unit.

Angie, Bowie’s first wife and a storied figure, is not mentioned. Bowie’s relationship with Iman is presented as spiritual fulfillment, and their marriage a work of art. The more problematic chapters of Bowie’s life, like the filming of The Man Who Fell to Earth, are presented as quick cuts and colliding images rather than straight narration. Morgen tells problematic stories through cinematic mood, replacing controversy with frenetic editing, rather than overt discussion. He doesn’t ignore things like cocaine abuse, it just comes out nonverbally, subliminally told through the sensations of freefall rather than being strapped into a rollercoaster ride.