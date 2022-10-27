Barbarian: The Scary Similarities of Justin Long and Bill Skarsgard’s Characters

Barbarian iterates on that theme by presenting viewers with questions that most women must ask several times a day: Should I be polite to this guy? What will happen to me if I am polite or impolite?

Nice Guys and Bad Men

As Tess and Keith get to know one another and drop their guard a bit, he asks her, “Do I look like some kind of monster?” To us viewers, the answer is a resounding “Yes!” After all, Skarsgård is best known as Pennywise the Dancing Clown in It and It: Chapter Two. Furthermore, director Zach Cregger invites discomfort, beginning the movie with a long shot on the exterior of the house, a lone porchlight illuminating the driving rain while voices moan on the soundtrack. Even as Keith struggles to make Tess feel safe, making a point of pouring a drink in front of her and showing her the door locks, music stings and panning shots around corners present him as scary.

Barbarian takes the opposite approach with the movie’s other male lead, actor AJ, portrayed by Justin Long. Cregger plays on the persona Long has cultivated in movies such as Galaxy Quest and Dodgeball, and in tv shows such as New Girl: that of a nice guy who presents no danger to anyone. Even in his horror movies he’s the good guy (Drag Me to Hell), or at least a hapless victim (Tusk).

Introduced with an extended shot of him joyously singing a pop song while driving along the California coast, AJ seems utterly charming at first glance, even as the sing-along gets interrupted by a phone call informing the actor that he’s been accused of sexual assault. Banking on Long’s considerable charm, the movie lets viewers consider taking AJ’s side for quite some time, giving us only his version of events on the night of the assault. Even when he acts stupidly, leaving California for Michigan while under investigation, AJ seems more like an idiot than a predator. The kind who discovers a torture dungeon in his house and thinks “more square footage!”

But by the film’s end, each man’s true colors have been revealed. Keith is in fact a good guy, genuine in his desire to make Tess comfortable, who never takes advantage of their situation. AJ is in fact a selfish abuser, completely incapable of showing empathy. For Tess though, does it ultimately matter?

The Evil Inside

Rather than a shocking twist, these reversals underscore one of Barbarian‘s primary themes: How do you tell the good guys from the bad? Apropos of its central image, that of a respectable suburban house hiding winding tunnels filled with horrific secrets, Barbarian reminds viewers that we have no real way of knowing if other people plan to harm or help us. In a telling flashback sequence to the early 1980s, Richard Brake plays the house’s original owner, who is welcomed by everyone he meets, even as he captures women and drags them into his basement.