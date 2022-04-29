Best Movie Comedies of the Last 15 Years

12. Pitch Perfect (2012)

Off the back of the popularity of Glee, Pitch Perfect is a comedy set in the world of competitive acapella. Aca-scuse me? Well quite. Structured like a sports movie with a romance subplot peppered in, it’s at its best when it’s focused on the Barden Bellas, an all-female group in need of a new burst of energy in their act. It’s a strong ensemble that arrived in cinemas post-Bridesmaids—you only need to take a look at the poster to confirm that Pitch Perfect was chasing the same audience. That’s no bad thing though. What results is a funny, female comedy with banging tunes and the occasional bit of gross out humor in the background. – RF

11. Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Pre-La La Land Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone showcased their extraordinary chemistry in this dual-plotline rom-com. Steve Carell plays Cal, who is recently separated from his wife Emily (Julianne Moore) and is now schooled in how to pick up women by the cooler than ice Jacob (Gosling). Or at least that’s the initial set up. What follows is a complex nuanced, sensitive, but sometimes slapstick look at relationships and sex through the eyes of different generations. The top class cast doesn’t hurt, but Dan Fogelman excellent script navigates multiple threads and brings multiple laughs throughout. – RF

10. The Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

It’s easy to forget, couched as it is in perhaps the most precious of Wes Anderson’s notoriously precious filmography, just how funny The Fantastic Mr. Fox is. It’s a fact obscured by the impeccable craftsmanship of its stop-motion animation, its all-star voice cast, and its literary source material. But that doesn’t change the fact that this movie is as funny as it is beautiful, with a seemingly infinite number of subtle gags built in to the background to go along with its superbly dry wit, made all the more (perfectly) ridiculous by its adorable cast of animals. Endlessly rewatchable. – MC

9. 21 Jump Street (2012)

If the only thing to come out of 21 Jump Street was Jonah Hill’s hilarious over-pronunciation of the phrase “finger poppin’ each others’ assholes” it would already have been a rousing success. Luckily for all, however, there’s a hilarious two-hour movie built around that one moment for good measure. 21 Jump Street loosely borrows its premise from the classic TV drama of the same name that starred Johnny Depp and Peter DeLuise. In the film, two cops named Schmidt (Hill) and Jenko (Channing Tatum) are given the chance to return to high school as undercover agents investigating the spread of a dangerous synthetic drug.

Reliving their high school years is something that they’re surprisingly eager to do since both missed out on their high school proms. Much to their surprise, however, the nerdy Schmidt is far more popular among the contemporary high school crowd than handsome, yet brutish Jenko. Directed by prolific animated comedy maestros Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, 21 Jump Street takes a tired concept that has no business working as a comedy and makes it work anyway. It turns out that when a whole host of funny people put their heads together, laughter will usually follow. – AB

8. Tropic Thunder (2008)

From its failing, self-absorbed star (Ben Stiller) to its befuddled director (Steve Coogan) to its arrogant, obnoxious, volcanic studio exec (an unrecognizable Tom Cruise in a performance that ranks among his most brilliant), Tropic Thunder is one of the most deliciously hilarious satires of Hollywood ever made. Stiller’s Tugg Speedman and several other idiot actors find themselves fighting to survive in a dangerous jungle while thinking it’s all somehow still part of the movie they’re shooting, with even the specter of actual death not stopping their preening self-regard.