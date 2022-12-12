You’re going to hear a lot of people say that 2022 was a strange year for video games. It’s hard to disagree. At the very least, this was the year where delays, hardware shortages, and other logistical issues (many of which were caused or accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic) caught up with the industry. As such, we ended up with fewer major releases in 2022 than we’re used to enjoying, and many of the year’s major releases fell short of expectations.

Yet, I prefer to think of 2022 as the year in which we all hopefully realized that many of the best games of the last several years haven’t come from the biggest studios. Even the best major release of the year came from a studio that was once seen as something of an outsider. It’s not easy for people to find the time to play every great game released in a year, and we all know it’s not easy for most people to find the money to do the same. Hopefully, 2022 shows that the time and money we do have to spend on gaming sometimes deserves to go to something just a little different rather than our favorite franchises.

Besides, it should be easy to identify the best games in a “slow” year, but this was undoubtedly one of the most difficult best of lists we’ve ever had the pleasure of assembling. According to our readers and contributors, though, these were the best games of 2022.

20. Weird West

Boil Weird West down to its simplest form, and you might call it something like Fallout in the Old West. What the simplest form of that admittedly appealing mashup overlooks, though, is both the depth of this experience and the way it blends those concepts into something wonderfully new.