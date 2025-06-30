Jurassic World Rebirth Review: Nearly a New Beginning

Also in tow are Kincaid’s crew (Ed Skrein, Philippine Velge, Bechir Sylvain), each of whom are so marked for death that it’s shocking they never wear red shirts. Along the way, the team picks up a stranded family consisting of loving, if unwise, father Rueben (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), his daughters (Luna Blaise and Audrina Miranda), and the older girl’s doofy boyfriend (David Iacono).

If that sounds overstuffed, that’s because it is. Rebirth marks screenwriter David Koepp’s return to the franchise after Koepp co-wrote the 1993 film with Michael Crichton and has a solo credit on The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Koepp has also worked on some of the biggest blockbusters of the past 30 years, including 1996’s Mission: Impossible and 2002’s Spider-Man, and he clearly has the chops to craft a propulsive popcorn film. Yet he remains an incredibly uneven screenwriter, as he reminded us in his two collaborations with Steven Soderbergh released this year, the dull Presence and the thrilling Black Bag.

Rebirth finds Koepp at his best and his worst. The plot has video game clarity and the dialogue is functional, with most of the gags and one-liners landing. Most importantly, the script leaves ample room for strong set pieces in which people scramble to stay atop a boat capsized by a mosasaur, evade a T-Rex while riding the rapids, or dodge a quetzalcoatlus while rappelling down a cliff.

These sequences also show off the talents of director Gareth Edwards, who proved his ability to shoot massive figures in Godzilla (2014) and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016). In Rebirth, the mere sight of the mosasaur’s back emerging from the depths is enough to fill the viewer with terror. Later in the film, a T-Rex rises from his slumber and moves toward a potential meal, looking bigger and more menacing that it did even in Spielberg’s movies.

So great is Edwards’ ability to capture scale that Rebirth’s best callback to the first movie actually works. When the team finds a pack of massive plant eaters in a field, we viewers once again get that sense of awe, and not just because composer Alexandre Desplat (whose solid score is strangely underutilized in the movie) reuses John Williams’ Jurassic Park theme. Between Edwards’ camera and the elation of Bailey’s Loomis, we once again are reminded that dinosaurs are amazing.

Sadly Rebirth doesn’t always have the wisdom to stay focused on dinosaurs. Despite the big names in the cast, none of the human characters stand out. In and of itself that isn’t a problem; we’re here for the dinosaurs. But Koepp constantly pauses the story for long stretches so Johansson and Ali can share their traumas, and Bailey can lecture the audience about medical ethics. The latter is forgivable because Bailey sells his character’s wide-eyed conviction, making his performance—along with those of Garcia-Rulfo and Iacono—the best in the film. Ali and Johansson, however, could not be less interested in their one-note characters, a point underscored by the latter’s strange decision to play the supposedly troubled Zora like a chipper Midwestern mom.