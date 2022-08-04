Bodies Bodies Bodies Review: A24 Horror Cuts Up Youth Culture

It’s been a minute since I was in college. Enough of one I feel the need to add that qualifier while thinking back to the drinking games of yore we used to play: Never Have I Ever; Circle of Death; Flip Cup. In retrospect, these were contests of folly—poor excuses to drink, yes, but also to poke and probe your friends far more than necessary. Truly, one of the festivities was designed to get folks to admit they’re the weirdo who never did that (or maybe the only freak who would). Fortunately, none of these misspent nights ever had a body count… but could you imagine if they did?

Bodies Bodies Bodies director Halina Reijn certainly has. It’s the centerpiece of her elegantly designed and viciously mean-spirited Gen-Z satire, which is being released as the latest “A24 horror movie.” It’s impressive the indie tastemaker studio has become so synonymous with horror that its title card is a genre brand unto itself. And if it gets more eyes to watch something as wickedly perverse as Bodies Bodies Bodies, then more power to them. But while there are horror elements at play here—with the movie devolving into a chipper slasher at key moments—Reijn’s picture is really a game within a game. There is the titular drinking one which brings a group of recent post-college friends back together on a dark and stormy night. But in its heart of hearts, this thing is a whodunit murder mystery in the classic Agatha Christie mold, right down to its allusions to And Then There Were None.

It is thus a contest in which its mostly female-identifying characters compete to reveal the greatest insecurities, and juiciest ironies, that come with being young, attractive, of a privileged class, and in a generation that has lived its life online. They all partake in pseudo-intellectual didacticism when playing the game “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” but when real bodies start hitting the floor, they lack the vocabulary or self-reflection to acknowledge what’s happening. Instead they deploy empty accusations of “gaslighting” and “triggering,” even in the face of actual murder and slaughter. It’s bleak, brutal, and amusingly cruel, even as you feel a pang of pity for the chess pieces as they’re knocked down.

Working from a razor-sharp script by Sarah DeLappe (who is in turn working from a story by Kristen Roupenian), Bodies introduces us to this once airtight friend group through the eyes of an outsider: Bee (Borat 2’s Maria Bakalova). Introverted, quiet, and speaking with an accent, Bee was always destined to be at a disadvantage when introduced to the childhood friends of her new girlfriend Sophie (Amandla Stenberg). To be fair though, Sophie hasn’t seen them in a while either, distancing herself from their hard partying ways after a stint in rehab. But Bee, like the audience, is thrown into the deep end when she arrives in a humble t-shirt and jeans to a wealthy home owned by the parents of David (Pete Davidson), an entitled doofus who likes to hold court when his father is out of town.