Guillermo del Toro Explains Why the Pinocchio Ending Needed to Change

Conversely, del Toro admits that he celebrates “disobedience as a virtue, and I celebrate not being changed to be loved.” He essentially saw a different moral to Pinocchio, and after many years of struggling to get it made, he’s realized it this month on Netflix in all its stop-motion glory.

For those who’ve already watched Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio on the streaming service, the ending came as something of a surprise… and a breath of fresh air. Throughout the new movie, the character with a debilitating flaw is not the wooden boy who has a penchant for embellishment; rather it’s his greatly wounded and suffering father Geppetto. Del Toro’s Geppetto is not simply a sweet toymaker, but a long aggrieved father who carved Pinocchio out of wood on a night of drunken madness. His son Carlo had been dead for many years by this point, yet Geppetto couldn’t stop visiting the grave, or eventually desecrating the tree by it in order to create a ghastly wooden reflection of the boy who’s gone away.

When the carving does come to life as Pinocchio, Geppetto cannot help but imagine he sees Carlo, the boy who was lost, in his wooden visage, which leads to Geppetto’s constantly comparing Pinocchio to “a real boy.” Thus the catharsis at the end is Geppetto’s accepting Pinocchio as he is, just as Pinocchio must accept his father’s own mortality.

When we catch up with del Toro about a week after Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio premiered on Netflix, the gregarious Mexican filmmaker seems genuinely pleased to have reached a massive global audience on Netflix with his first stop-motion film. He also is open about how early in the process he came to realize that he did not want Pinocchio to be transformed into a flesh and blood boy, telling us it went back to when he first started looking at artist Gris Grimly’s 2002 design book that was inspired by the story of Pinocchio.

“I always wanted to make it about disobedience and not changing in a way,” del Toro says of the early development process of his film. “I knew I wanted him to stand his own ground. I didn’t know how the ending would play out but I was looking at a drawing Gris Grimly did of Pinocchio standing in front of a mirror, and in the mirror you saw Carlo, and on the other side of the mirror you saw Pinocchio. I felt that was really interesting, and [I realized] he shouldn’t change physically.”

Del Toro later adds, “The movie is not about Pinocchio learning to be a real boy, but Geppetto learning to be a real father.”