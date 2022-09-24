The Best Movies to Watch If You Loved Do Revenge

Strangers on a Train (1951)

While this Alfred Hitchcock film never gets mentioned by name, an early introduction to Eleanor shows her reading the Patricia Highsmith thriller on which it’s based: Two men meet on a train, exchanging their woeful stories of promiscuous wives and overbearing mothers, and hatch the plan to kill each other’s troublesome woman. Assuming that their status as strangers grants them the perfect alibi, and having a much bigger world than the microcosm of high school in which to move, they think they’ll get away from it. But there is, ah, the small matter of one of the men being a sociopath, and the other thinking they aren’t actually going to go through with it. Wonder why Nora was such a fan…

Clueless (1995)

Want a narcissistic protagonist who is a little more palatable than Drea, yet who is also forced to realize that though she draws many into her orbit, the larger world will not follow her every whim? With a fluffy yet killer wardrobe (an app before there were apps, a true icon) that clearly inspired Drea’s DIY fashion? And did you notice the homage in Rosehill’s Horowitz Hall? This retelling of Jane Austen’s Emma nails what it meant to be a ‘90s teenager—as if we wouldn’t include it!

Mean Girls (2004)

Perhaps the most quotable high school comedy has had such an impact on the genre that its Easter egg in Do Revenge was entirely nonverbal: Drea standing amid the chaos of Max “winning” the leaking of his texts is a delicious inversion of queen bee Regina George (Rachel McAdams) after she leaked the Burn Book at North Shore High School.

But also if you loved watching “Ellie” infiltrate Rosehill’s ruling class despite her trepidation at feeling actually welcomed in on her birthday party, your gut will twist all over again for poor Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan), who gets a crash course in popularity and Plastics, only to become the Frankenstein’s Monster of the cool crowd.

Someone Great (2019)

Robinson’s directorial debut for Netflix was this 2019 charmer that approached romantic comedy a little more sideways, with an emphasis on the love among a trio of friends: Jenny (Gina Rodriguez) is reeling from the emotional rollercoaster of getting her dream music journalist job and getting dumped by her longterm boyfriend Nate (LaKeith Stanfield) because said job is across the country.

As she muddles through this destabilizing breakup, her best friends Erin (DeWanda Wise) and Blair (Brittany Snow) take her around New York City for one last night of running into exes and getting closure before moving to San Francisco, promising her that she’ll meet “someone great”—knowing what we do about Robinson’s gift for subversion, you might be able to guess who that is.