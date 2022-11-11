How Black Panther 2 Addresses The Passing of Chadwick Boseman

Although it became apparent relatively quickly that a sequel to Black Panther would move forward, the decision was made fairly early in the process that the role of T’Challa would not be recast, even despite the fact that it would remove an important Marvel character from the board.

“[Boseman] was such an integral part of that character for us, both as the character and as a person, that we could not conceive of a version with having someone else on set,” continues Moore. “I couldn’t imagine saying, ‘Okay, everyone, this is our new T’Challa,’ and feeling good about it.”

Moore adds that his feelings on the matter seemed to pervade the rest of the cast and crew as well. “I think sometimes it’s easy to forget that people make movies, and that it’s not just machines,” he says. “I would say up and down from the cast to even the crew again, a lot of whom returned from the first movie, that it felt like we just couldn’t get there.”

What happened then was that Coogler, Cole, Moore, Marvel CCO Kevin Feige and their creative team went back to the drawing board, with Coogler and Cole coming up with a new script—now known as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever—that would incorporate Boseman’s devastating passing into the narrative.

How the Loss off Chadwick Boseman is Addressed

In the film as it stands, the nation of Wakanda is sent reeling by the sudden death of their king. The death happens off-screen during the movie’s prologue, but we are later told that he was ill for some time, confiding in that secret to the likes of Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) but not his sister Shuri (Letitia Wright). In fact, the film begins with Shuri scrambling to her lab to create a quick cure by way of a synthetic Heart-Shaped Herb (the real ones were destroyed in the last movie by Michael B. Jordan’s Kilmonger). It is not to be. Shuri and T’Challa’s mother, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), comes into the lab to inform Shuri that her brother is gone. Cut to a near silent “Marvel Studios” opening logo in which we only hear the sound of rustling wind and see a composite of numerous shots of Boseman from previous MCU films.

After the subsequent funeral in which the mourners gather in white, it is left to Queen Ramonda and her Shuri to hold the country together even as they process their own grief. At the same time, a new threat emerges in the form of the undersea kingdom of Talokan and its vengeful leader Namor (Tenoch Huerta). He like the rest of the world sees Wakanda as vulnerable now that their king is dead.