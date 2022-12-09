Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Will Make You Forget About Disney

This is not Uncle Walt’s Pinocchio. The little wooden boy has been a symbol of the Walt Disney Company ever since the original animated classic came out in 1940, and not even an ill-advised live-action remake released by the Mouse House just a few months ago could really sully the original’s reputation. But anyone who watches this new, completely separate stop-motion version of the tale, co-directed by Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson, is in for a dark surprise—and hopefully, some delight.

Del Toro’s Pinocchio is about as different from Disney’s as one could imagine, and not just because this is stop-motion and the latter is traditional animation. For one thing, this is clearly del Toro’s vision, and while it may give perhaps only the littlest viewers a few unpleasant dreams, it is nevertheless infused with the maestro’s Gothic storytelling sensibility (even more so than the 1940 film’s admittedly darker moments).

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio also concerned with many of the same themes that permeate del Toro’s adult-oriented films, including loss, death, memory, the fear of the unknown, and most significantly, the feeling of being an outsider to the world around oneself. That’s exemplified by the director’s take on the wooden protagonist, who’s not the colorful, human-looking puppet of old but an unfinished, skeletal wooden figure with holes for eyes and a spiky, blank-faced head.

That’s what Geppetto comes up with in a drunken, grief-stricken rage one stormy night, sometime after his real son, Carlo, is killed by a bomb that falls on the church in their little Italian town during World War I. Geppetto (voiced by David Bradley) is a woodcarver who uses wood from a tree that grew from a pinecone that Carlo planted to fashion the puppet. A fairy known as a wood sprite (voiced by Tilda Swinton), seeing Geppetto’s pain, gives Pinocchio life in an effort to ease the old man’s grief.