Barbarian: The Horrifying Morality of Tess’ Choices

When we meet Tess, she is a portrait of wary self-awareness. Upon discovering in the middle of the night that another person, a friendly and affable white guy named Keith (Bill Skarsgård), has booked the same AirBnB she has on the sketchy side of Detroit, she demands to see his email confirmation to prove he also is renting this house. And when he invites her in to stay the night once she realizes how screwed she is… she hesitates before crossing the threshold. Only when she’s entered the house do we see the movie’s title card “Barbarian.”

From the first, Cregger’s twisty screenplay is asking us to evaluate what was demonstrably a bad decision by a smart character to enter that abode. Barbarian is also an exercise in providing the audience with more information at any moment than the characters ever hold. Tess doesn’t know she’s in a horror movie, anymore than she knows that the man who invited her into the house once played a killer clown who lived in sewers. Yet she knows enough to keep her distance. When Keith first makes her tea, she refuses to drink it because she didn’t see what he put in the kettle; later when he offers to open a bottle of wine in front of her, she still declines to drink with him or lower her guard.

Eventually, she begins to see he might just be a decent if typically oblivious dude who goes through life without a care in the world, but she never mistakes the reality of the situation. He sees their encounter as perhaps the beginning of a rom-com, and honestly this same setup could have gone that way. But when Cregger’s camera lingers uneasily around the house’s corners, we’re clued in to the fact that Tess is aware this could turn into the stuff of horror at any moment.

And yet, when things go off-kilter at the end of the movie’s first act, Tess makes the choice that leaves viewers howling in anxious bewilderment: She sees what is quite clearly a room where someone was kept prisoner and suffered—a dungeon, in essence—hidden behind a wall in the basement… and she doesn’t immediately leave. She wants to. But Keith? Enjoying the freedom and carelessness his privilege affords him, the dude simply can’t imagine that this terrified woman saw something so sinister in a well-lit AirBnB. Surely, she must be hysterical.

So he goes down into the dark, and Tess agrees to wait for him. Worse still, when she hears his cries of anguish, pleading with her to come help him… she ignores every survival instinct she demonstrated during the first night in the house and follows his screams into the dark.

Why?!