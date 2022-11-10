Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Review – Tribute to a King

Director and co-writer Ryan Coogler, his writing partner Joe Robert Cole, producers Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, and their entire cast and crew have created a film that is perhaps the most emotional and personal in a franchise often called out for what critics perceive as its assembly line mentality. It’s a sustained cry of both real-life and fictional grief, as both the filmmakers and the fictional characters grapple with an unimaginable loss and try to find a way to move forward.

It’s also a movie that follows in both the footsteps of the original Black Panther and Civil War (which it directly references) by providing a geopolitical and social backdrop for the action and drama upfront while also setting two distinct forces against each other that, under different circumstances, should be working together instead of trying to destroy one another.

As with all Marvel movies, we’ll keep the plot details light. But you know the bones of the story by now: As the film opens, Wakanda is mourning the sudden, unexpected death of T’Challa (documented in a brief prologue that doesn’t linger on the event itself). Sensing an opening, the rest of the world, represented by the U.N. but led by American intelligence, is eager to find a way to capitalize on the country’s seemingly weakened state and get a hold of that sweet, sweet vibranium under its soil.

But there is a new, unexpected wrinkle to all this. When a multinational drilling operation is attacked following the possible detection of vibranium deep under the ocean floor, Wakanda is immediately suspected. That’s because there is another player on the field: an advanced undersea civilization called Talokan, led by a powerfully enhanced mutant known as Namor (Tenoch Huerta), who reaches out directly to Wakanda’s Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett) with both a deal and a threat.

What happens from there is an escalating series of moves and countermoves that to a large extent boils down to a three-way battle of wills between Ramonda, Namor, and Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright), who’s waging her own internal war between guilt and grief over the death of her brother and her desire to stop Talokan and Wakanda from imperiling each other’s futures, even at the risk of her own life.

While the first Black Panther had a clear lead in T’Challa and a clear villain in Killmonger (who also had a point-of-view that one could get behind, if not his means to deploy it), Wakanda Forever is much more of a classic ensemble film that takes its time for its plot strands to synthesize together.